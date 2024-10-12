Kourtney Kardashian ‘mortified’ by Diddy baby oil joke: ‘Wanted to leave’ stepson’s 21st birthday

Kourtney Kardashian was reportedly left ‘mortified’ at her stepson Landon Barker's 21st birthday party. A source revealed that Kardashian was blindsided by a tasteless joke involving Diddy that became a major talking point of the evening. The incident was so offensive that Kardashian considered leaving the event to avoid being associated with it. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 15, 2024. (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Kourtney Kardashian was ‘upset’ with sick Diddy joke

The lavish birthday celebration for Landon Barker took a controversial turn when servers brought out bottles of baby oil with flashing lights attached to them. The bizarre display was seen as a mocking reference to Diddy's ongoing legal troubles, specifically, the 1,000 bottles of baby oil allegedly found during his arrest on sex trafficking charges. Clips of the incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage and criticism of the Kardashian family.

"Kourtney was not in on this joke at all and was mortified when she realised what was happening,' a source told Daily Mail soon after the clips from the party went viral. “She wanted to leave because she was afraid of being associated with this joke,” the insider further alleged, adding, that the POOSH founder even discussed this with husband Travis Barker who was also at the party. The couple married in 2022 and have since been working to blend their family

Though Barker claimed he wasn’t behind the prank, the joke sparked tension within the family, who are eager to distance themselves from Diddy amidst the controversy. “'They were just really hoping it wouldn't go public,” the source continued. “ Landon made a mockery of something very serious at a time when the family is keen to distance themselves from Diddy.”

What happened during Landon Barker’s birthday?

According to Page Six, after celebrating his birthday at Nobu Malibu on Wednesday, Landon Barker headed to another club in Los Angeles for the bash. A video from the event captioned "Baby oil show for the bday boy loolololol," went viral online. While some found the prank humorous, many were offended, calling it insensitive to victims and criticizing the sick humor.

Guests at the party eventually started passing around the baby oil bottles while enjoying drinks. According to the outlet when the server approached Landon to hand him one bottle he refused and seemed quite uncomfortable with the situation. In another clip, the DJ could be heard saying, “We’re getting really freaky tonight. We’re getting Diddy freaky tonight.”

Disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently behind bars in Brooklyn jail, facing serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual assault. Federal prosecutors allege that Combs coerced and exploited women into engaging in sexual activity at his infamous "freak off" parties.

Reports suggest that these parties were elaborate affairs involving “explicit sexual performances, often recorded electronically.” Combs is accused of using his power and influence to manipulate and control his victims, and of creating an environment where women felt pressured to participate in sexually degrading acts.

Kourtney shares three children—Mason, Penelope, and Reign—with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis has a son, Landon, a daughter, Alabama, and a stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from his previous relationship with Shanna Moakler. In November, Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child together.