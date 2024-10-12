Inside the prison food being served to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the detention centre

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is struggling with adjusting to his new life behind bars, especially with the food. The rapper is not a fan of the food served at the facility but seemingly will adapt to it, considering his trial date is scheduled for May 6. The mogul was arrested on September 16 in Manhattan and was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He has since been locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre. (FILES) Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces challenges in prison, particularly with the food, as he awaits his trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges set for May 6. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: R Kelly's daughter Buku claims singer sexually abused her as a child in bombshell documentary, ‘I was too scared’

Diddy’s ‘roughest part’ in prison is food

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo recently revealed to the media about the prison menu and described the food the rapper is being served. The food is, obviously, different than the Michelin star dishes Diddy is accustomed to. Agnifilo revealed, “ "I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it (for him). Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody's OK with staying in jail."

The inmates reportedly begin their day with breakfast at 6 am which includes cereal, fruit and a breakfast cake followed by their lunch at 11 am. For lunch, the inmates have hamburgers, baked fish or beef tacos along with scrambled eggs and biscuits on weekends.

The dinner is served at 4 pm where inmates have the option to choose between chicken fajitas, pasta, roast beef, and vegetarian plates like lentils, tofu, and baked beans, as reported by RadarOnline. Seems like the rapper will have to get used to the food served at the facility with his trial date set for next year.

Also Read: Miami: ‘Senseless violent crime’ claims Cuban Reggaeton singer's life a week after he was shot in the head

Other details emerging from Diddy’s arrest

New details about allegations and other celebrity arrangements have emerged ever since the disgraced mogul was arrested. Aubrey O'Day who began her career as part of the all-girl group, Dainty Kane, claimed in a TMX documentary that Diddy offered her money and asked her to sign an NDA to keep her mouth shut about his wrongdoings.

Mark Curry who worked closely with Bad Boy Records and its owner alleged that he gave “publishing rights” to cover his deeds. Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis have been left in the cold by other Hollywood celebrities because of their long-standing relationship with Diddy.

A video of singer Justin Bieber being patted down for any wires has also been resurfacing on the internet while SpaceX owner Elon Musk’s name was also dragged after he reportedly boasted about his friendship with the rapper.

Diddy if found guilty will face a maximum of life in prison as his sentence.