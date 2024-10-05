Kourtney Kardashian faces backlash over Halloween decor at home, internet says, 'too many Diddy parties…'

Kourtney Kardashian was slammed for the Halloween decorations at her house by fans on the internet. Recently, the reality TV star posted various pictures of the enormous decorations at her house on the occasion of Halloween month. Among those snaps, a particular decoration of two skeleton balloons placed in a sexual position resulted in fans lashing out at Kourtney. Kourtney Kardashian's Halloween decorations sparked outrage online, particularly an image of skeletons in a sexual position.(@kourtneykardash/Instagram)

Kourtney criticised for her Halloween decor

One of the Halloween props in pictures shared by Kourtney on Instagram included two inflated skeleton balloons in a sexual position with one balloon placed over another. This particular picture resulted in various shocked and disgusted reactions from her fans with some pointing out that she has children at home. She is a mother to four children as she welcomed baby Rocky with her husband Travis Baker.

Other images in the post included the Lemme owner pushing her youngest kid’s stroller at different locations. In the first image, she is smiling down at her baby while, backstage at one of Baker’s concerts, in front of the sign that read 30 Rock-125. Another image of the mother-son duo showed the two at The Franklin Theatre where she covered her son’s face with a heart emoji.

A picture showcased Kourtney trying our archery as she held a bow and arrow and aimed towards the target board while another picture which showcased the decor including a staircase adorned with pumpkins on the side. The rest of the images were mostly random snapshots from here and there. She captioned the post, “Hello October”.

Netizens denounce Kourtney on the internet

Fans were quick to react to the image of the inflated skeletons for Halloween decor at home with four kids. Fans slammed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as one user commented on her post, “Shes such a weird do ever since she got with Barker. Dark soul … More conservative when she was with Scott!” A second user wrote, “As a mother of four kids I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables.” A third user commented, “The skeletons seriously? Any respect for your kids?”

Another user wrote, “Do you even care about your minor children seeing your disgusting skeleton display? Too many diddy parties and now you think this is normal,” while another wrote, “That Skeleton position? Really?”