Chilling video shows alleged Venezuelan gang members with guns storming through Colorado building: Watch

A chilling video has revealed the moment a group of gun-wielding men stormed through a Colorado apartment building. It is believed that the men belong to a dangerous Venezuelan prison gang. Chilling video shows alleged Venezuelan gang members with guns storming through Colorado building (@CollinRugg/X via @vicentearenastv)

The men, three of them armed with handguns and one with a rifle, were seen entering the apartment complex in the Denver suburb of Aurora in a video obtained by KDVR. They then break into a unit.

The video was captured earlier this month. Shortly before this incident, a shootout at the complex, The Edge at Lowry, led to a person getting severely injured and the destruction of various cars.

Residents speak out

Crimes taking place at the building in recent days have unnerved residents. “It’s been a nightmare and I can’t wait to get out of here,” Cindy Romero told the outlet.

Cindy and her husband Edward claimed that the violence began with a large number of migrants moving into the building. They said they used five locks on their apartment door from top to bottom, and a door security bar jammer as well.

“Every day when we come home, we have to do this every time we go outside to take out the garbage,” Cindy said. “Every time we go to bed at night. We have to keep like this so that nobody can kick in the door.”

The Romeros said that while they have been trying to move out and find a safer place, they had not had the help needed. “We couldn’t get any help. We tried reaching out to resources, but they told us since it was not a condemned building we would have to wait till that was the issue but we didn’t want to wait for that,” Edward Romero said.

However, the couple was finally able to leave with the help of Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky. Jurinsky has been vocal about reports that there has been an influx of alleged members of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua in the suburb.

“The city nonprofits have lined up to help the migrants that have come here but nobody is helping the Americans that are trapped in these apartment complexes,” Jurinsky said. “[And] this isn’t just Americans. Other Venezuelans are being extorted by this gang.”

The council member previously told New York Post that her community has been suffering because of Denver’s new migrant population. “To our governor and to the mayor of Denver, I refuse to be silenced. I refuse to play the game of politics with you regarding this migrant crisis. And I will continue to speak up and speak out and help as many people as I can,” she said.