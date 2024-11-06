Swing State 2024 Results Live Updates: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? 7 key states decide
Swing State 2024 Results Live: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris spent all their energies during the last leg of election campaign to win support in a handful of US states, called the "purple" or “battleground” states. These are states where either Democratic or Republican candidate could plausibly win in a statewide election....Read More
Swin states, with just over 60 million Americans, also have the potential to tilt the final result of the US presidential election, thanks to their sizeable number of electoral college votes. Trump's victory in the 2016 US presidential elections is an example. Despite his rival, Democrat Hilary Clinton, securing nearly three million more popular votes, Trump managed to win 306 electoral college votes. Seven such states in this year's election are - Pennsylvania (19), Nevada (6), North Carolina (16), Georgia (16), Arizona (11), Michigan (15) and Wisconsin (10).
Read more about US Elections 2024: Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US Elections
Poll predictions for these states, ahead of voting, show Trump and Harris at a statistical tie, making the outcome unpredictable. At a national level, Harris lead Trump by a single digit in four new national polls released on Sunday and Monday, but three other surveys are dead heat.
Analysts predict a large number of undecided voters to tilt the scale of final outcome in these states. According to a Gallup poll, an average of 43% of US adults identified themselves as independents in 2023, tying a record high first reached in 2014. In Pennsylvania, of the nearly nine million registered voters, about 1.4 million identified themselves as independents.
HT in US: Read the special coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha
Another factor that could determine the results in these states is voter turnout among women and minority groups. A Politico analysis of early voting in a number of states found that women make up 55% of early voters and men 45%. The gender gap is particularly pronounced in several swing states, where women are voting in higher numbers than men.
The two leading contenders spent a large sum in electoral campaign in these states to sway undecided voters. According to a Reuters report, voters in these states have been bombarded with text messages, billboards, campaign visits, social media messages and robocalls ahead of voting.
Swing State 2024 Results Live updates: Trump campaign hopes for victory from key states by late evening
Swing State 2024 Results Live updates: Sources in Trump' campaign told CNN that behind the scene conversations are underway on how the former president will spend his election night in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. They also deliberate on whether Trump will leave his Mar-a-Lago resort to deliver remarks to the press.
Trump's campaign expressed confidence of getting clear results from key states, that could provide an indication on how this year's election is shaping up.
“Yeah, I mean, I’m hearing the same things that you’re hearing. I’m hearing states where I’m up by a lot, but they won’t have a final number for a long time. I don’t know what’s going to happen in terms of declaring victory,” said Trump after voting.
Swing State 2024 Results Live updates: Swing states see major flow of campaign finance
Swing State 2024 Results Live updates: Presidential election campaign in the US saw funds spent on advertisements till November 1 reach $2.6 billion, an analysis by ad-tracking firm AdImpact has found. Democrats spent $1.6 billion while the Republicans spent $993 million.
Among swing states, Pennsylvania tops the spending list of parties with $264 million, followed by Michigan ($151 million), Georgia ($137 million), North Carolina ($109 million) and Arizona ($91 million). A surprising miss is the state of Florida, a major battleground in the past, where parties spent $240 million in 2020.