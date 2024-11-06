Swing State 2024 Results Live Updates: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? 7 key states decide

Swing State 2024 Results Live: Supporters of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Election Day, November 5, 2024.

Swing State 2024 Results Live: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris spent all their energies during the last leg of election campaign to win support in a handful of US states, called the "purple" or “battleground” states. These are states where either Democratic or Republican candidate could plausibly win in a statewide election....Read More

Swin states, with just over 60 million Americans, also have the potential to tilt the final result of the US presidential election, thanks to their sizeable number of electoral college votes. Trump's victory in the 2016 US presidential elections is an example. Despite his rival, Democrat Hilary Clinton, securing nearly three million more popular votes, Trump managed to win 306 electoral college votes. Seven such states in this year's election are - Pennsylvania (19), Nevada (6), North Carolina (16), Georgia (16), Arizona (11), Michigan (15) and Wisconsin (10).

Poll predictions for these states, ahead of voting, show Trump and Harris at a statistical tie, making the outcome unpredictable. At a national level, Harris lead Trump by a single digit in four new national polls released on Sunday and Monday, but three other surveys are dead heat.

Analysts predict a large number of undecided voters to tilt the scale of final outcome in these states. According to a Gallup poll, an average of 43% of US adults identified themselves as independents in 2023, tying a record high first reached in 2014. In Pennsylvania, of the nearly nine million registered voters, about 1.4 million identified themselves as independents.

Another factor that could determine the results in these states is voter turnout among women and minority groups. A Politico analysis of early voting in a number of states found that women make up 55% of early voters and men 45%. The gender gap is particularly pronounced in several swing states, where women are voting in higher numbers than men.

The two leading contenders spent a large sum in electoral campaign in these states to sway undecided voters. According to a Reuters report, voters in these states have been bombarded with text messages, billboards, campaign visits, social media messages and robocalls ahead of voting.