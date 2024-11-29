10-year-old abandoned by smugglers at US border on Thanksgiving, found sobbing and searching for parents

A 10-year-old migrant from El Salvador was found abandoned at the U.S.-Mexico border on Thanksgiving Day, after crossing into Maverick County, Texas, NY Post reports. The boy, carrying only a cell phone, was left by smugglers in a remote area and was discovered by Texas State Troopers. As America celebrates the holiday festivities with family and friends, this little boy told authorities that he was searching for his parents, who had entered the U.S. earlier, and relied on coyotes to reunite them. 10-year-old abandoned by smugglers at US border on Thanksgiving(Pic- Christopher Olivarez's X)

10-year-old boy abandoned by smugglers at US border

The child crossed into Maverick County, Texas, after being abandoned by those who had smuggled him into the country, carrying only a cell phone. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez, who shared details of the heartbreaking case. The boy appeared lost and scared, with tears streaming down his face as he conversed with the cops in his native language.

He told authorities that his parents were already in the U.S. The child was later handed over to U.S. Border Patrol. In the video, the boy seemed unaware of his location until officers informed him that he had been left behind by the smuggler.

Addressing the situation on his X handle, Olivarez wrote, “As many of us are celebrating Thanksgiving with our families & friends. Let’s not forget many children will not get to enjoy the holidays or see their families because they have been placed in a dire situation due to open border conditions, and many more who are trafficked across the southern border are exploited and exposed to a dangerous criminal environment during their journey to the US.

Unaccompanied two-year-old child left alone on US border

The case described is just one of many at America’s border, where President-elect Trump pledged stronger policies to prevent illegal crossings. On November 25, a video popped up showing a 2-year-old girl from El Salvador, clutching a paper with a name and phone number, telling authorities she was looking for her parents.

The child, wearing a bright pink jacket, was among over 200 migrants, including 60 unaccompanied minors, detained after crossing into Maverick County, Texas, on November 24, as reported by the New York Post. “Regardless of political views, it is unacceptable for any child to be exposed to dangerous criminal trafficking networks,” Olivarez wrote at the time.

The officer emphasised the alarming situation of such children at the border, pointing out the lack of oversight for their safety. He noted that many children are “exploited and trafficked, often disappearing without a trace.” He assured, that Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers are actively rescuing children, with over 900 rescued through Operation Lone Star from abandonment and human smuggling.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump claimed victory in halting illegal immigration through Mexico after a phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. While Trump suggested that Sheinbaum agreed to close the southern border, Sheinbaum clarified that Mexico was already managing migration with a focus on human rights and would not close its borders.