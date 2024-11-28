What Vir Das said about Donald Trump, Elon Musk while hosting Emmy Awards

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das hosted the International Emmy Awards 2024 earlier this week. He is the first Indian to have hosted the prestigious popular TV and streaming awards. Indian comedian-actor Vir Das poses in the press room after hosting the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on November 25, 2024, in New York City.(AFP)

Das, who won an International Emmy last year for his stand-up special "Landing", shared a snippet of his opening monologue on his social media on Thursday.

“I was so grateful to host the International Emmy Awards. Did a monologue to very formal, very beautiful people from across the world about...well...” Das wrote.

What Vir Das said about Donald Trump, Elon Musk



In his monologue, Vir Das poked fun at several topics, including cultural stereotypes and global politics, among other things.

He also made references to the recent presidential elections in the United States, naming Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

"You have picked someone to lead you, to make all of your decisions and be the most powerful person in the world, and I think you chose well. Yes, he says erratic things, but he's intelligent, successful, and an amazing businessperson. Guys, Elon Musk is a legend," Das quipped.

He also quipped about Musk having control of the White House and Trump presidency.

"Technically, it's self-driving, but ultimately, I have control," Das said, referring to Musk. "Keep Elon Musk happy. Alright? He will buy your platform and turn it into a podcast."

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

Trump has also named Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The duo has already planned to scrap “thousands of regulations” and reduce the size of the government workforce.