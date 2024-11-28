'Don't get my accent? Ask your boss': 5 best wisecracks from host Vir Das at International Emmys

Vir Das created history this week when he became the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. The stand-up comedian took to his social media handles on Thursday and shared his opening monologue, in which he spared no one. (Also Read – Vir Das' International Emmys wardrobe had a personal touch: Old sneakers, jewel that reminded him of ‘DPS green tie’) Vir Das opened International Emmy Awards with a bang

US immigration jokes

The award ceremony was held in New York, in the heart of America. So Vir Das had to kick off his monologue with a joke on the immigration issues in the US. He introduced himself and said he's from India who's here “completely legally.” He quipped he's on a quick visit to the country, “I was just here to vote,” taking a dig at the recently concluded US Presidential Elections, in which Donald Trump emerged as the winner. Vir also warned the winners to not say anything divisive on stage. “Because this is America, and you will be elected. Sorry, ejected.”

Indians dominating America

Vir issued a disclaimer that he has an Indian accent, which might be tough to comprehend for Americans. He then asked them to consult their boss – or the boss of their boss – in case they can't, because the top guy in every company today has got to be an Indian.

Hollywood remaking global hits

Vir Das didn't spare Hollywood either when he joked that the American film industry remakes global hits – some of which are nominated at the International Emmys – into American “cash cows” with Kevin Hart and Liam Neeson. He also pointed out how irrespective of Asian descent, actors from that part of the world are named ‘Joe’ in Hollywood films, Unless you're an Indian – then you're Raj. Vir joked that he was even offered the role of “British Raj," an Indian guy from England. “I didn't want to take the part, I want to keep my diamonds,” he said, taking a jibe at the British Raj's appropriation of the Kohinoor. The joke, however, did not hit the ‘majority white’ audience like it should have.

Elon Musk, are you listening?

Vir also cracked some shots at Tesla founder Elon Musk, who has lobbied for Donald Trump in the recent US elections. “You think, Elon Musk looks at the presidency the same way he looks at Teslas? He says, ‘Yeah, technically it’s self-driving, but ultimately, I have control,'" Vir quipped.

Baazigar O Baazigar

Vir quoted a line from Abbas-Mustan's 1993 hit Bollywood romantic thriller Baazigar. Shah Rukh Khan's anti-hero says in the film, “Haar kar jeetne waale ko hi Baazigar kehte hain” (To learn to conquer the loss is the greatest victory of all). He then pointed out that the character went on to commit four murders after this rousing dialogue. He suggested the nominees to do exactly that to the winners, if they want. The Emmy statuette is a rather sharp one and might help, he added.