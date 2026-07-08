Emmy Awards 2026: The Pitt, Pluribus, Widow's Bay and Hacks land multiple noms. See full list of nominations
The nominations for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday. Check out which of your favourite show made the cut!
Emmy Awards 2026: Television's biggest night is coming in a few months. The nominations for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced on Wednesday. The nominees were presented by previous Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) and Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere).
Check out the full list below.
Outstanding reality competition program
“Dancing With the Stars”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
“The Traitors”
Outstanding variety series
“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
“Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding lead actor in an anthology series or movie
Riz Ahmed — “Bait”
Jason Bateman — “Black Rabbit”
Charlie Hunnam — “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
Oscar Isaac — “Beef”
Matthew Rhys — “The Beast in Me”
Outstanding lead actress in an anthology series or movie
Claire Danes — “The Beast in Me”
Sally Field — “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
Carey Mulligan — “Beef”
Sarah Pidgeon — “Love Story”
Sarah Snook — “All Her Fault”
Outstanding supporting actor in an anthology series or movie
Jason Bateman — “DTF St. Louis”
Richard Gadd — “Half Man”
David Harbour — “DTF St. Louis”
Richard Jenkins — “DTF St. Louis”
Charles Melton — “Beef”
Nick Offerman — “Death by Lightning”
Outstanding supporting actress in an anthology series or movie
Linda Cardellini — “DTF St. Louis”
Dakota Fanning — “All Her Fault”
Laurie Metcalf — “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
Joy Sunday — “DTF St. Louis”
Youn Yuh-jung — “Beef”
Constance Zimmer — “Love Story”
Outstanding limited or anthology series
“All Her Fault”
“The Beast in Me”
“Beef”
“DTF St. Louis”
“Love Story”
(Also read: Beef season 2 review: Love turns bitter and uglier in one of the best shows on Netflix this year)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”
Elle Fanning — “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Lisa Kudrow — “The Comeback”
Jean Smart — “Hacks”
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — “Wonder Man”
Steve Carell — “Rooster”
Matthew Rhys — “Widow’s Bay”
Jason Segel — “Shrinking”
Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Colman Domingo — “The Four Seasons”
Paul W. Downs — “Hacks”
Harrison Ford — “Shrinking”
Nick Offerman — “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Stephen Root — “Widow’s Bay”
Michael Urie — “Shrinking”
Tayler James Williams — “Abbott Elementary”
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Dale Dickey — “Widow’s Bay”
Hannah Einbinder — “Hacks”
Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary”
Kate O’Flynn — “Widow’s Bay”
Michelle Pfeiffer — “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Megan Stalter — “Hacks”
Jessica Williams — “Shrinking”
Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series
Michael J. Fox — “Shrinking”
Brett Goldstein — “Shrinking”
Hamish Linklater — “Widow’s Bay”
Christopher McDonald — “Hacks”
Rob Reiner — “The Bear”
Connor Storrie — “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series
Leslie Bibb — “Hacks”
Jamie Lee Curtis — “The Bear”
Betty Gilpin — “Widow’s Bay”
Cherry Jones — “Hacks”
Laurie Metcalf — “Hacks”
Kaitlin Olson — “Hacks”
Lauren Weedman — “Hacks”
Outstanding comedy series
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Shrinking”
“Widow’s Bay”
(Also read: Widow’s Bay review: Hilarious yet horrific in the same breath, Apple TV series is one of the year's best shows)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown — “Paradise”
Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”
Mark Ruffalo — “Task”
Rufus Sewell — “The Diplomat”
Noah Wyle — “The Pitt”
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Patrick Ball — “The Pitt”
Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
Shawn Hatosy — “The Pitt”
Gerran Howell — “The Pitt”
Jack Lowden — “Slow Horses”
Tom Pelphrey — “Task”
Carlos-Manuel Vesga — “Pluribus”
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Carrie Coon — “The Gilded Age”
Chase Infiniti — “The Testaments”
Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
Rhea Seehorn — “Pluribus”
Zendaya — “Euphoria”
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Taylor Dearden — “The Pitt”
Fiona Dourif — “The Pitt”
Allison Janney — “The Diplomat”
Katherine LaNasa — “The Pitt”
Sepideh Moafi — “The Pitt”
Julianne Nicholson — “Paradise”
Karolina Wydra — “Pluribus”
Outstanding guest actor in a drama series
Colman Domingo — “Euphoria”
Ernest Harden Jr. — “The Pitt”
Jeff Hiller — “Pluribus”
Jeff Kober — “The Pitt”
Jonathan Pryce — “Slow Horses”
Bradley Whitford — “The Diplomat”
Outstanding guest actress in a drama series
Brittany Allen — “The Pitt”
Tal Anderson — “The Pitt”
Tina Ivlev — “The Pitt”
Miriam Shor — “Pluribus”
Merritt Wever — “The Gilded Age”
Shailene Woodley — “Paradise”
Outstanding drama series
“The Diplomat”
“The Gilded Age”
“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
“Paradise”
“Paradise”
“The Pitt”
“Pluribus”
“Slow Horses”
“Your Friends and Neighbors”
Outstanding television movie
“Miss You, Love You”
“People We Meet on Vacation”
“Remarkably Bright Creatures”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War”
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”
Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin — “The Chair Company”
Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow — “The Comeback”
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky — “Hacks”
Anthony King — “Jury Duty Presents Company Retreat”
Katie Dippold —“Widow’s Bay”
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn — “The Diplomat”
Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill — “The Pitt”
Valerie Chu — “The Pitt”
Vince Gilligan — “Pluribus”
Will Smith — “Slow Horses”
Brad Ingelsby — “Task”
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Randall Einhorn — “Abbott Elementary”
Christopher Storer — “The Bear”
Andrew DeYoung — “The Chair Company”
Lucia Aniello — “Hacks”
Mary Lou Belli — “The Ms. Pat Show”
Hiro Murai — “Widow’s Bay”
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Salli Richardson Whitfield — “The Gilded Age”
Hanelle M. Culpepper — “Paradise”
Noah Wyle — “The Pitt”
Vince Gilligan — “Pluribus”
Saul Metzstein — Slow Horses
Salli Richardson Whitfield — Task
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series
Jake Schreier — Beef
Lee Sung Jin — Beef
Jason Bateman — Black Rabbit
Steven Conrad — DTF St. Louis
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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