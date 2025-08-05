Priyanka Chopra reacts to Heads of State becoming 4th most-watched Prime Video film with 75 million viewers

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s action filmHeads of State, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba, has emerged as the fourth most-watched movie on Prime Video, drawing over 75 million viewers. Priyanka has expressed her gratitude to those who have watched the film. Heads of State has become the 4th most-watched Prime Video movie for Amazon MGM.

Heads of State wins big

Prime Video’s action-comedy film Heads of State has become a massive global hit since its premiere on July 2. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film has garnered a global audience.

Since its release, the film has been viewed by over 75 million viewers globally, according to a statement. It has also become the fourth most-watched Amazon MGM Studios film of all time on Prime Video.

The film has also landed the number one spot on Nielsen’s movie chart during its debut week, with 1.098 billion minutes streamed, and was the No. 1 film on the service for four consecutive weeks.

Priyanka is humbled by the update and took to Instagram Stories to react to it. Reposting a story on the same, she wrote, “(folded hand emoji) to everyone that watched (red heart emoji).”

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her happiness.

John Cena also took to his social media to express his gratitude. He wrote, “Incredible milestone for @AmazonMGMStudio and everyone who made this film possible. Thank you to audiences globally for watching #HeadsofState on @PrimeVideo!!!!”

The film ranks behind the Dwayne Johnson-Chris Evans Christmas action title Red One from Jake Kasdan, which is Prime Video’s most-watched Amazon MGM feature title of all time. Red One clocked 50 million Prime Video viewers in its first four days. The film was also released in theatres, and amassed over $186 million worldwide.

The second most-watched Amazon MGM movie on Prime is the Ben Affleck-Jon Bernthal film, The Accountant 2 with 80 million worldwide viewers over its first 28 days. The Gavin O’Connor-directed action dramedy also went to the big screen and grossed $103.2 million at the global box office, as per Deadline. The third one is The Tomorrow War.

More about the film

In the film, Priyanka plays the lead alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The action-packed comedy revolves around the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world. They are joined by MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka), with whom they need to find a way to stop a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

As per a review by Hindustan Times, “John Cena is the star of this actioner with his perfect comic timing, while Priyanka Chopra sizzles in some brutal action scenes” in the film. The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles