Heads of State movie review: At last, Priyanka Chopra comes good in Hollywood; John Cena steals the show in fun ride

Heads of State movie review Cast: Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Carla Gugino, Stephen Root, and Sarah Niles Director: Ilya Naishuller Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Rating: ★★★ If you have followed Priyanka Chopra's career over the last two decades, you know what the actor is capable of. From Barfi to Bajirao Mastani and as far back as Aitraaz, she has wowed audiences with her skills and screen presence. And yet, to the West, this had all been absent. Her career in Hollywood, though successful, lacked good films and projects that could be remembered. With Heads of State, she has taken that belated first step in that direction. The film and the actor both come off as likeable, but the true star of the show in this action comedy is John Cena. Heads of State is a throwback to the good old actioners from the 90s that is equal parts fun and thrill. Just do not expect anything deep from it, and you will have a great time. Heads of State movie review: Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, and John Cena in the film.

The premise

Action movie star Will Derringer (John Cena) is the new US President. As he meets the commando-turned-British PM, Sam Clarke (Idris Elba), the two have a standoff in front of the world media. The solution is a show of faith, a joint ride from the US to Europe aboard Air Force One. However, a Russian arms dealer (Paddy Considine) orchestrates a terror attack on the plane, and the two heads of state are stranded in Central Europe. Now, they only have their wits and a protector in MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra) to get to safety and foil the terrorists' plans.

What works

Heads of State reminded me of the best of Arnold Schwarzenegger's action films from the 90s, where you have well-shot action set pieces blended with cheesy one-liners and one-dimensional villains. That is the kind of simplicity modern action films have disregarded in the quest to be complex and edgy. That nostalgia alone is worth this trip, but Heads of State has more to offer.

There is a romantic subplot in the film, too. But the real chemistry is between Idris and John Cena. The two play these bickering, egoistical tough guys, who will not bow down and never accept mistakes, to perfection. They play off each other quite well, enhancing their already-stellar chemistry from The Suicide Squad. But it's John Cena who walks away with the applause. The actor proves yet again he is much more than just a former wrestler. His comic timing is phenomenal. And despite being his size, he takes on the 'sidekick' trope quite well. He makes the film jump at you in dull moments with a perfectly-delivered one-liner here or simply a twitch of the eyebrow there.

Priyanka Chopra is the muscle of the film, a refreshing break in the genre that is known for following the gender norms a little too much. Priyanka is part of some of the most intense and brutal fight scenes in the film, and she aces them. There isn't much room for performance in a film as light as this, but she still holds her own against the two leading men. Idris Elba seems the most lost in a rather clichéd part that does not utilise his acting chops. The surprise element of the film is Jack Quaid, who infuses some new life into the film in the middle with an unpredictable yet typically quirky character.

The shortcomings

But Heads of State is not a perfect film, not in the least. It is predictable with a wafer-thin plot. All the twists and turns are quite generic and follow tropes that have been done to death. What saves the film is that it never pretends to be anything smart or path-breaking. Heads of State knows it's a run-of-the-mill action thriller and delivers what it promises—high-octane action, cool fights, and witty humour.

Heads of State is popcorn entertainment at its core - the perfect weekend watch that can be consumed even if you are doing something else. Well, that is what it has essentially come down to with streaming, hasn't it?