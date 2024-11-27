Vir Das' International Emmys wardrobe had a personal touch: Old sneakers, jewel that reminded him of ‘DPS green tie’

What Vir said

Vir took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday night and shared pictures of himself from the International Emmy Awards. These included him posing on the red carpet, speaking to the press, hosting the show on the stage, getting dressed, and posing on a rooftop. He wrote in the caption, “A first ever Indian hosted the International Emmys @iemmys stupid chap wore his old sneakers because he was very nervous. He was Wearing @salookalife by a brand new young designer @thegirlwhostitched out of Delhi. He was styled by Stylist @shreejarajgopal who went through MANY emails to find the right designer to launch. He wore Jewels @hanut101 and wanted green to remind him of a DPS green tie."

Besides the attire by a homegrown, budding designer, Vir lent a personal touch to his Emmys wardrobe. These included his old white sneakers because he felt “nervous” about hosting, and a locket with a green gemstone, which he joked reminded him of the green tie from the uniform of his alma mater, Delhi Public School, in Noida.

Vir Das impresses at International Emmys

Vir wore a monochrome ensemble by Shubhangi Bajpai, a budding designer from Delhi. In September, the actor invited aspiring designers, labels and students to design an outfit for him for the ceremony. In an Instagram post, Vir said he kept his promise and was set to wear a garment by "a brand new designer" for the Emmys.

After the awards, Vir shared a clip on social media from his hosting monologue, in which he referenced the infamous incident from the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony where Hollywood star Will Smith slapped colleague Chris Rock for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Who does Will Smith have to slap tonight for us to get some eyeballs? I'm kidding. We're foreigners, you can't slap foreigners with anything (else) but with sanctions. Sorry, tariffs," the comic said in the video.

Vir won an International Emmy last year for his Netflix stand-up special, Landing.