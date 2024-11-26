Vir Das asks 'who does Will Smith have to slap' to get International Emmys some views; roasts OTT giants in monologue

Comedian Vir Das scripted history on Monday night as he became the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. The comedian-actor presented the 2024 edition of the popular TV and streaming awards with his trademark charm and wit. And when he was on stage, everyone was fair game. (Also read: Vir Das says he's 'nervous' about hosting the International Emmys: 'It's a weird month to be a foreigner in America') Vir Das poses in the press room after hosting the the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on November 25, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

Vir Das jokes about Will Smith's slap

The full video of Vir's monologue is not out yet, as the award ceremony was not streamed or telecast in India (and much of the world) live. Vir poked some fun at that irony, addressing the OTT platform representatives in the room. In a clip shared by the comedian himself on Instagram Stories, he says, "All the major platforms are here and humbly, I feel that next year, one of you should really broadcast this show. What do you think?"

As Vir's statement was met with cheers and applause from the crowd, he added the punchline, saying, "Who does Will Smith have to slap tonight for us to get some eyeballs, guys?" The joke was a reference to the infamous incident from the 2022 Oscars when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, who was hosting the show, after he made a joke on his wife, Jada Pinkett. Continuing his monologue, Vir added, "I'm kidding. We are foreigners. You can't slap foreigners with anything but sanctions...sorry tariffs."

Vir Das at the International Emmys

The International Emmy Awards were held in New York City on Monday night (Tuesday morning, India time). For the mega event, he wore formal attire designed by the fashion label Salooka by Shubangi Bajpai. Like his previous stints at the International Emmys (when he was a nominee), Vir gave a new designer a chance to dress him for the red carpet and the stage.

Vir Das was nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India and won in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing. The comedian is currently on his international Mind Fool tour.