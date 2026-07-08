Actor Swati Reddy marries her Month of Madhu director Srikanth Nagothi in intimate wedding; see pics

The couple dressed in simple white traditional cotton clothing for the ceremony, if the pictures are anything to go by. While the pictures don’t reveal much, it seems to have taken place at home, with Swati and Srikanth sitting on traditional peetalu (stools)on a handwoven mat. Swati also kept things simple by forgoing the usual floral arrangements in her hair and opting for a single garland instead.

On Wednesday, Swati and Srikanth made a joint post on social media that surprised many. “Hitched. 08-07-2026,” wrote the actor in the caption of the post. One picture shows her holding Srikanth’s arm as he performs a homam during the wedding. Another picture taken from behind shows the couple holding hands while performing a puja.

Telugu actor Swati Reddy has found love again. The actor announced on Wednesday, surprising fans and her friends in the film industry . She has married her Month of Madhu director, Srikanth Nagothi, in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Friends and fans react Her Month of Madhu co-star Naveen Chandra commented under the post, “Broooo congratulations.” Filmmaker Nandini Reddy commented with blue heart and hug emojis. Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary, badminton player Jwala Gutta, comedian Raja Sekhar Mamidanna, and several others left congratulatory messages for the couple.

Swati’s fans also seemed thrilled by the news, with one of them commenting, “Tapping so many hearts on this one! Happier for youu Swati!!” Another wrote, “For real!!?? Omgosh!! I’m so happy for you!! Congratulations! Many many congratulations! Lots of love hugs and kisses . So happy for you!”

About Swati Reddy and Srikanth Nagothi Swati gained fame as a television host and earned the name Colours Swati from her stint on the Telugu show Colours, which aired on Maa TV. After playing supporting roles, she made her debut as a lead with the Tamil film Subramaniapuram (2008). Her role in Ashta Chamma (2008) was much-loved, and she later acted in films such as Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule (2007), Swamy Ra Ra (2013), Amen (2013), and Karthikeya (2014).

Swati, who last starred in Month of Madhu, married Malayali pilot Vikas Vasu in 2018. While they never officially announced their separation, fans noticed it a few years later. Srikanth directed and produced Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna (2020) and Month of Madhu (2023), meeting his now-wife on the set of the latter film. When Swati was asked about her divorce while promoting her last film, she replied, “Nen ivva (I won’t tell you).” She also stated that she has chosen to keep her personal life private after being in the limelight since she was 16.