Aamir Khan's family looked after Jwala Gutta like their own for 10 months during IVF: Vishnu Vishal | Interview

On actor Vishnu Vishal and badminton pro Jwala Gutta’s fourth wedding anniversary this year (22 April), they were blessed with a baby girl. In a sweet moment that left many surprised in July, Aamir Khan didn’t just attend her namakaran, he picked the baby’s name – Mira. (Also Read: Interview | Vishnu Vishal feels pressure of naming next film Aaryan after son: ‘Need it do well at any cost’) Aamir Khan named Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's daughter Mira.

“I’m very happy with whatever I have in life today,” Vishnu tells Hindustan Times in an interview. “I already had a son and have a beautiful daughter now. Life is pretty good at this time. I finally have what I’ve always wished for and it makes me happy,” he adds.

How Vishnu Vishal and Aamir Khan became friends

Vishnu says that he first met Aamir in a professional capacity, but they soon didn’t just become friends; they also became family. In 2023, Aamir’s mother, Zeenat Hussain, was receiving treatment for an unspecified illness in Chennai, and his team reached out to Vishnu for help. “He was in production for a movie then, and they needed me to find a home stay instead of a hotel for 2-3 months so his team would find enough space to work. I remember arranging villas for them to stay, and we became friends from there,” he recollects.

The Tamil actor credits the Bollywood star for shaping his perspective on cinema and life today. “His conviction has given me a new perspective towards cinema. I saw a very different man from whom I initially perceived him to be. I always loved him as an actor, but I also saw the empathy and care he has for a lot of people,” says Vishnu, adding, “Imagine having the kind of pressure or stature he has in life and to still be that gentle. I learnt from him as a producer, an actor, a father, a husband and a human being.”

Aamir Khan’s family looked after Jwala Gutta for months

But there’s more than just fondness for Aamir that makes Vishnu call him “the greatest gift God has given” him. There’s a reason why their relationship is more than that and why Aamir was the one to name Vishnu and Jwala’s daughter. Vishnu says that Jwala had given up on having babies and was even looking into adoption when Aamir helped them out in more ways than one. He recommended a doctor to them in Mumbai for IVF and went all out to ensure they have their dream family.

“He helped us find a good doctor in Mumbai for IVF treatment for Jwala. And when she became pregnant, it made us very emotional because she had almost given up…he brought back joy into our lives. He treated us like nothing less than family,” explains an emotional Vishnu. “Jwala was in Mumbai with his family for almost ten months, and his mom and sister took care of her personally. They treated her so well. That bond has now evolved into a close friendship. When Jwala became pregnant, I told Aamir he should be the one to name our baby, because he was the one to give us hope,” he rounds off.

Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj from 2010 to 2018. They have a son, Aryan, born in 2017. Vishnu got engaged to Jwala in 2020 and married her in 2021. Their daughter, Mira, was born in 2025.