Shah Rukh Khan dismisses outsider tag, says he comes from film family: ‘Salman Khan, Aamir Khan’s family is my family'

The three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, are rarely seen together. The trio recently attended the Joy Forum in Riyadh, where they spoke about their careers and the Hindi film industry. During the conversation, Salman praised Shah Rukh for being an outsider who made it big. But Shah Rukh’s witty response brought a smile to both Salman’s and Aamir’s faces. Shah Rukh Khan calls Salman Khan and Aamir Khan his family,(ANI)

Shah Rukh Khan says he comes from film family too

A video from the event in Riyadh has surfaced online, showing the three Khans seated together on stage in conversation with an interviewer. Salman can be heard saying, “Aamir comes from a film background, and so do I, but this man here (Shah Rukh Khan) didn’t. He came from Delhi and struggled.” Before Salman could finish praising him, Shah Rukh interrupted.

Shah Rukh said, “May I interrupt, Salman, sorry. I also come from a film family. Salman’s family is my family, and Aamir’s family is my family. That’s why I’m a star.” Aamir added, “So now you know how Shah Rukh is a star.” The three of them shared a big smile, and the audience couldn’t stop cheering. While Salman exuded swag in a blue coat paired with a black shirt and matching trousers, Shah Rukh and Aamir twinned in black ensembles for the event.

Salman has worked with Shah Rukh in Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna. Shah Rukh and Aamir have never shared screen space. However, Aamir recently revealed that the three are ready to work together in a film and are simply waiting for the right script. They were also seen making cameo appearances in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s recent and upcoming work

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. He will next appear in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, which also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film is expected to release in cinemas next year. Aamir was most recently seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which emerged as a box office success. Salman’s last release, Sikandar, failed to perform well at the box office. He is currently shooting for Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, also starring Chitrangada Singh, which is expected to release in 2026.