Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan make rare appearance together on stage during an event in Riyadh. See pics

When was the last time that the three Khans of Bollywood appeared together? Perhaps during the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, but that was a brief appearance. This time, at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan appeared together on stage and even talked about their careers and films. (Also read: Fans can't get over this video of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir with Squid Game stars, Speed, Shaquille O'Neal in Riyadh) Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan at the event.

3 Khans together

Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on X, where Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir were seen sitting beside one another on stage. Fans grew nostalgic as they could not believe that they were seeing their favourite stars together.

Aamir sings a song

In one video that has been shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Aamir Khan was seen singing Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein, an iconic song from the film Anokhi Raat, starring Sanjeev Kumar. Shah Rukh and Aamir stood behind and raised their hands to cheer for him.

Meanwhile, earlier during the day, a video was shared by Shah Rukh’s fans, where the actor was seen standing on the steps of a building with Aamir and other celebrities for a picture. Lee Byung-hun of Squid Game fame and his co-star Lee Jung-jae, former American basketball player, sports analyst Shaquille O'Neal, YouTubers MrBeast and IShowSpeed, aka Speed, and several other dignitaries can be seen posing for pictures.

Shah Rukh has not had a release in two years, his last release being 2023's Dunki. In September, he was conferred with the National Award for Best Actor for Jawan. Fans saw Aamir recently in Sitaare Zameen Par, while Salman had Sikandar release in theatres during Eid. Shah Rukh will be seen next in King, which will also star Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone.