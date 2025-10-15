‘It was his baddapan': 90's actor Deepshikha reveals how Salman Khan ‘never let Govinda feel his time was up’

Actor Deepshikha recently opened up about her warm bond with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, fondly revealing that she used to call him 'pitthu' on the sets of their 2007 hit film Partner. Sharing heartfelt memories, Deepshikha praised Salman not just for his generosity but also for the respect and compassion he showed toward co-star Govinda during the film’s shoot. Deepshikha recalls warm bond with Salman Khan during Partner's filming, praising his generosity and respect for co-star Govinda.

Deepshika talks about working with Salman Khan

In a podcast with Hindi Rush, Deepshika said, “The way Salman treated Govinda, he never made him feel that Govinda’s time was up. It was Salman’s badappan. Salman used to listen when Govinda would advise him on how to tackle a scene,” Deepshikha recalled.

She went on to share a lighter anecdote from the set, saying that when she once mentioned she loved jet skiing, Salman ordered a jet ski for her the very next day. “I call Salman ‘Pitthu’ because he supported me emotionally. Like when you go to the Maa Vaishno Devi shrine, you get tired, pitthu supports you. I was going through my divorce at the time, and he would always boost my morale. He even praised me for being the Mrs India winner in front of everyone,” she added, expressing gratitude for his kindness.

Directed by David Dhawan, Partner starred Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif, Lara Dutta, and Deepshikha in key roles. The film was a roaring box office success, grossing approximately ₹100.91 crore worldwide on a budget of around ₹28 crore. Blending comedy, romance, and friendship, Partner not only revived Govinda’s career but also reinforced Salman Khan’s star power in the mid-2000s.

Deepshika and Salman's latest work

Deepshika was last seen in the TV serial Megha Barsenge, which aired on Colours TV. Deepshikha Nagpal plays the character Rekha in the 2025 action crime drama Bombay. The film also stars Gavie Chahal as the underworld don Ulas Mhatre and focuses on his criminal activities in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy completing Apporv Lakhia's Battle of Galwan, in which he plays an Army officer. The movie is a war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, inspired by the book India's Most Fearless 3.