'Didn't know Taarak Mehta is that rich': Internet hilariously reacts to lavish wedding of Shailesh Lodha's daughter

Reacting to the visuals, several on the internet posted hilarious comments. One user on X asked, “Jethalal ko nahi bulaya (Didn't you invite Jethalal)?” Another commented, “I didn't know he was that rich!” “Was completely Amazed to see this. A luxury destination wedding there generally starts at around ₹1.5–3.5 crore for a 2-day event. Maybe its not that much but its just for the venue crazyyy money bro,” quipped a second user.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha 's daughter, Swara Lodha, got married in a lavish ceremony at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Videos from the celebrations have now surfaced online, where there were fireworks, grand decorations and a celebratory mood all around with close family and friends. Actor Vicky Kaushal was also seen at the ceremony, where he met with the actor's family and the newlyweds.

“I mean he was on one of the most successful tv shows for like 15 years along with being a very successful poet so ig it totally makes sense,” said a fan. A second comment read, “He is the second richest hindi poet after Kumar Vishwas.” “He has been in the industry for a long time and has been working continuously,” defended another fan.

Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh has worked in shows such as Comedy Circus, Waah Waah, and Kya Baat Hai. One of the most popular, and most-watched comedy shows on TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on air on SAB TV since 2008. After Shailesh quit the show in April 2022, he was replaced by Sachin Shroff in the role of Taarak Mehta.

More on the wedding Swaraa married Shashwat, and the couple was greeted by the beats of traditional drums. Horses and camels were stationed outside the venue to welcome guests in royal style. Shashwat works in the banking sector and is based in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Vicky was also seen welcoming the baraatis at the wedding. Shailesh Lodha and Vicky Kaushal share a close bond. Recently, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared a picture with Vicky on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for him.

He wrote in Hindi, “Immense popularity, unparalleled success, and fame spreading in every direction-Vicky Kaushal achieved it all through sheer, tireless hard work. Yet, his humility has only grown, and he remains as grounded as he was on day one; this is precisely what sets him apart from the rest. Sending lots of love, @vickykaushal09.”

Vicky is currently busy shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.