Vicky Kaushal turns ladki wala, welcomes baraatis at Taarak Mehta actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter's wedding. Watch

Vicky Kaushal recently attended Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha’s daughter Swara Lodha's wedding at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Though the wedding was an intimate affair, videos from the occasion have surfaced on social media showing Vicky welcoming the baraatis alongside Shailesh and other members of the family. Vicky Kaushal attended Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha’s daughter's wedding.

Vicky at Shailesh Lodha’s daughter's wedding The videos from the wedding show Shailesh warmly welcoming Vicky with a hug as he arrived at the venue. The actor is seen wearing a white jacket, black pants, and a colourful turban. The videos also show Vicky helping Shailesh adjust his turban, greeting family members, and warmly hugging the bride.

In a heartwarming gesture, Vicky is also seen standing at the venue entrance alongside Shailesh, personally welcoming the baraatis as they arrive.

Other videos from the wedding offer glimpses of the grand celebrations, including dance performances, elaborate fireworks, and the luxurious décor at the royal venue. One of the clips also captures an emotional Shailesh Lodha during the jaimala ceremony.