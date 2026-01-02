Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to pay tribute to Dharmendra in New Year special episode

The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most revered legends, Dharmendra, whose passing has left an irreplaceable void in the world of cinema. Honouring his extraordinary contribution to Indian films, Asit Kumarr Modi’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will dedicate its New Year celebration episode to the late superstar. The sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will honor him in a special New Year episode, celebrating his contributions to cinema.

TMKOC to celebrate New Years honouring Dharmendra

The New Year celebration episode of TMKOC will be a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra, blending remembrance with celebration as the residents of Gokuldham Society come together to honour the actor’s timeless legacy. The idea of dedicating the New Year episode to Dharmendra was conceptualised by the show’s creator and producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, who has often spoken about the deep impact the veteran actor’s films had on his childhood.

In the preceding episode, Tappu Sena is seen proposing the idea to Madhavi and Bhide, suggesting that the society celebrate December 31 by remembering their favourite actor, Dharmendra. Gogi adds that they should organise a grand programme in his memory, impressing society secretary Bhide, who grants his approval. The moment sparks excitement among the youngsters, setting the stage for an emotional tribute.

In the upcoming special episode, members of Gokuldham Society will be seen dressing up as Dharmendra, recreating his iconic looks and paying homage to his unforgettable journey across action, romance, comedy and drama. The episode aims to celebrate not just the star, but the warmth and sincerity he brought to the screen over decades.

Asit Modi remembered Dharmendra with heartfelt note

Remembering the late legend, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Dharmendra ji’s contribution to Hindi cinema is truly timeless. The films I watched in my childhood remain etched in my heart. Whether it was comedy, romance, action or drama, he brought an unmatched warmth and honesty to every role.”

Expressing his grief after Dharmendra’s demise, Modi also shared an emotional note, writing that the farewell had left him deeply saddened. He recalled how every film of the actor from his childhood continues to live in his heart, adding that Dharmendra’s smile, simplicity, affection and humility would always be remembered. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the actor’s family and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.