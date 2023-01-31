Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha’s year-long due remains unclear months after his exit

After almost six months of his exit from the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh Lodha’s dues are yet to be cleared, we have learnt. The actor, who was a part of the show for 14 years, left abruptly in April 2022. A source shares, Shailesh’s payment from over a year has not been cleared by the makers of the show. It’s approximately a six-figure amount. He has been patiently waiting for the makers to clear his dues for almost a year. But producer Asit Kumarr Modi is paying no heed.”

The source adds that Lodha left the show due to an altercation with the showrunner: “He felt disrespected and left the show without any notice. Shailesh has maintained a dignified silence since then.”

Another source from the set shares, “This isn’t the first time when someone’s cheque has been delayed. Neha’s (actor Neha K Mehta, who played Anjali in the show) ₹30-40 lakh are yet to be cleared by the producer. Even Raj Anadkat (actor), who played Tappu, faced similar issues.”

When we reached out to Lodha, he made a sarcastic remark and said, “Tell me something new.” The actor added, “I’m travelling for my poetry gigs. I’ll be talking when I’m back.”

We tried contacting Modi, but there was no response till the time of going to press.