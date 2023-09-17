Shailesh Lodha reveals he worked as a salesman: ‘Stashed away my dreams and took up the job’

Shailesh Lodha has revealed that he used to work as a salesman for medicines, and it was not his choice to quit the job and take up poetry and writing as his profession. In his new interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Shailesh said that taking up the job was his decision, but he quit when the salary stopped. Shailesh has been writing since childhood and he even featured in the popular family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a long time. (Also read: Shailesh Lodha wins ₹1 crore lawsuit against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Mod) Actor Shailesh Lodha (Instagram)

Shailesh told the Hindi daily, "I never decided anything in my life. When the salary stopped, I had to quit the job. Yes, I did decide to take up that job. Such was the situation at that time. My mother had a serious accident and was admitted in a hospital. I had two young sisters and I had to get them married. I wanted to go to NSD and JNU to study. But I stashed my dreams away in a box and took up the job of a salesman in a medicine company. That was my decision."

Shailesh and TMKOC

He added, "At that time, I was already a child poet, and a famous child poet. I used to give autographs to people (I was as famous). I was also a national-level debate champion. And then I went from one shop to another and sold medicines. Shailesh was also asked if he would return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah if the producers approached him for a return. The actor-poet replied with a couplet to specify that he'd rather not look back at things which are in the past.

Shailesh quit the show more than a year ago and recently won a case against the producers of the show. After Shailesh quit the show in April 2022, he was replaced by Sachin Shroff in the role of Taarak Mehta. After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh featured in Wah Bhai Wah.

Shailesh's TV career

Apart from featuring in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Taarak Mehta, Shailesh has also worked in TV shows such as Waah Waah, and Comedy Circus.

