Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer says he's hurt by Shailesh Lodha's behaviour, actor responds

Asit Modi, producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has said that Shailesh Lodha "never returned after a minor tiff". The producer also opened up on the reason behind late payment of dues of the actor-writer. Shailesh quit the popular comedy show last year. (Also read: Shailesh Lodha sues Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers) Asit Modi on Shailesh Lodha's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Shailesh, who essayed the titular role of Taarak Mehta in the show, filed a case against Asit Modi for not clearing his dues. Shailesh had filed the case with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), initiating a corporate insolvency resolution. The hearing for the case is in May.

Talking to ETimes, Asit said that he could not understand when he first received the notice, as he "hadn't refused to clear his dues". He added that his team followed up with Shailesh urging him to complete the formalities. “That’s how it is in every organisation. However, he didn’t agree to complete those formalities. When you work together for so many years, minor disagreements and clashes are bound to happen. We had a minor tiff over it in April last year, after which he never returned to shoot.”

Asit said that even family members fight, but Shailesh wanted to take up work outside, and participate in kavi sammelans - a request that wasn't possible for Asit to accommodate because Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah requires more time, as it is a daily soap.

He added that Shailesh has talked about his self-respect, but the same applies for the producer as well. “Targeting me with his couplets and poems doesn’t befit him. I feel hurt by his behaviour as we shared a good relationship. I have never bad-mouthed him and have respected his work. I took the risk of entrusting him with the responsibility of playing the title role even though he wasn’t an actor aur ek dinn jhagda hota hai aur woh aadmi bura ho jaata hai (you fight once and assume the man is bad)." Asit also said he feels sad each time someone leaves the show, adding that Shailesh left the show, and was never asked to do so. "We even offered him to serve a three-month notice period if he wished to quit the show, but he refused to have a meeting with us."

Asit said that Shailesh has refused to meet and complete the paperwork required to complete the payment of his dues. He also said it was strange that everything was fine till the time Shailesh was with the show and everything turned bad the moment he quit.

The daily also reached out to Shailesh but he refused to comment on the case as it is sub judice. He added that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah wasn't his first show, and he has been “an established poet since 1981”. He has also worked in comedy shows such as Waah Waah, Comedy Circus, and Kya Baat Hai. He also quoted a few lines suggesting that truth shall prevail, adding that he'd reply to Asit's claims "with all documents at the right time".

When Shailesh filed the case earlier this year, the project head of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sohil Ramani told Hindustan Times that Shailesh is like family. “When he left we respected that. And on numerous occasions through email and on telephone we have requested him to come to the office to sign all required paperwork and take his remaining numeration. We have never denied or refused to give his payment. In every company when people leave, they have to sign full and final papers before complete payment is released."

Ramani added, "Where is the issue? Instead of going around and complaining, isn’t it better to simply follow the regular procedure? We are not pursuing any case, because we did not refuse to give his payment. We have already informed sir (Lodha) to take his dues and sign the required papers.”

