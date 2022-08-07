Asit Modi says Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 'rukega nahi' after Shailesh Lodha's exit: Woh nahi samajhna chahte

Television actor Shailesh Lodha is all set to host a new poetry show, titled Waah Bhai Waah after rumours of him exiting Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah. In a new video that is doing rounds on the internet, show's producer Asit Modi has reacted to Shailesh's exit saying that some people wanted to leave the show as they didn't wanted to stay limited to Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah and wanted to explore more options. Also Read: Shailesh Lodha bags new poetry show Waah Bhai Waah amid rumours of his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In a video shared by TMKOC's fan account, Asit Modi can be heard saying, "Dekhiye jaise maine pehle bhi kaha hai, mai sabko sath me jod ke rakhna chahta hu. Lekin agar koi log ana hi nahi chahte, unka pet bhar gaya ho, unko lagta ho humne bohot kuch kar lia, aur kuch karna chahiye, humko sirf TMKOC tak seemit nahi rehna, wo nahi samajhna chahte, mai fir bhi unko kehta hu ki bhai sochiye samajhiye. Lekin agar nahi aayenge toh, jarur, show rukega nahi. (See I have said this before also that I want to keep everyone and everything together. But there are a few people who do not want to come back, they don't have the hunger, they don't want to limit themselves to TMKOC. They don't want to understand this. I want them to think again because without them the show will not stop)."

One fan commented, “I want old Tarak Mehta. Bring back Shailesh.” Another one wrote, “Without Taarak Mehta the show doesn't make any sense.”

Shailesh has not been seen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a long time. He played the titular character of Taarak Mehta. Neither the producers nor the actor has confirmed or denied the reports of his exit. But in May, ETimes reported that Shailesh had stopped shooting for the show. A source cited by E-Times had claimed that Shailesh was not very happy with his contract and felt that his dates were not properly used while shooting for the show. The source also said that Shailesh was not able to explore other opportunities due to his tight schedule for Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah.

