Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shailesh Lodha wins 1 crore lawsuit against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi: It was about seeking justice

Shailesh Lodha wins 1 crore lawsuit against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi: It was about seeking justice

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 05, 2023 01:00 PM IST

According to a new report, Shailesh Lodha will be paid more than a crore after he won the suit against Asit Modi. He has said the fight was ‘never about money’.

Shailesh Lodha has reportedly won a lawsuit against the producer of his former show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. An ETimes report claimed that Asit will pay 1.05 crore to the actor-poet. Shailesh quit the show last year after 14 years of successful participation as the titular writer in the comedy show. (Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi lands in legal trouble)

Shailesh Lodha won a suit against Asit Modi.
Shailesh Lodha won a suit against Asit Modi.

The report said that the lawsuit was filed against Asit for non-payment of dues and he will now pay the actor, via demand draft, a total amount of 1.05 crore. Shailesh had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for clearance of his dues after the producers failed to do so. The report added that the suit was settled by consent from counsels of the actor, and the producer.

Shailesh says it was never about money

The report also quoted Shailesh as saying, “This fight was never about the money. It was about seeking justice and self-respect. I feel like I have won a battle and I’m happy that the truth has prevailed." He also talked vaguely about the problem that may have caused his exit from the show and told the daily that the producer asked Shailesh to sign some papers with clauses such as not being allowed to talk to the media. "I didn’t bow down to the arm-twisting. Why would I sign any papers to get my own money?”

Helping others

Without naming anyone, Shailesh also told the daily that soon after he filed his suit, the producers called an actor and cleared his payments that had been due for three years.

Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh has worked in shows such as Comedy Circus, Waah Waah, and Kya Baat Hai. One of the most popular, and most-watched comedy shows on TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on air on SAB TV since 2008. After Shailesh quit the show in April 2022, he was replaced by Sachin Shroff in the role of Taarak Mehta.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out