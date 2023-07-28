Jennifer Mistry says women in society avoid her after she accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi

Jennifer Mistry revealed that ever since she accused the producers of the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah of sexual misconduct, the people in her housing society have stopped talking to her. In a new interview with ETimes, Jennifer opened up about how she has received no update on the matter ever since the case was filed. (Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment: ‘He called me sexy') Jennifer Mistry was seen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Jennifer Mistry's accusation

Jennifer played the character of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodi in the show. In May, Jennifer alleged that there have been multiple incidents when producer Asit Modi tried to flirt with her and 'made sexual advances'. She lodged a complaint against Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. She later even lashed out against her co-star Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Atmaram Tukaram Bhide on the show and slammed him for supporting Asit Modi.

Jennifer reveals women in her society stopped talking to her

As per a new report by ETimes, Jennifer Mistry has now revealed that she wanted to leave the show around 2019, but she was not allowed to do so by the producers. She also said that the producers Asit and Sohael threatened to seize her payments. She claimed that they shouted at her saying, “Production is at the top and the artist is beneath everyone." The actor shared that she has proof of this as well. The actor added that he is fighting this battle alone. She further added that 99.9 percent of the women in her housing society have stopped talking to her after the reports surfaced online. She said that she was surprised by their mentality, and called them ‘typical aunties’ of the society.

Earlier, responding to the allegations made by Jennifer, the project head of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sohil Ramani had spoken to Hindustan Times, and said that the production house terminated Jennifer's contract three months ago. “She has been working with us for 15 years, shooting mein bohot saare utar chadhav hote hai (there are many ups and downs during a shoot). We have ignored her characteristics such as creating rifts among others, coming two hours late for shoot, creating misunderstandings. We have a lot of evidence against her," he said.

