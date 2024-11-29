Putin sends chilling warning to Trump over his safety as he threatens Kyiv with Oreshnik missile strike

Vladimir Putin in a recent statement praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as an “intelligent politician” who will eventually “find a solution” to end the war but raised concerns about his safety following multiple assassination attempts. FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.(AP)

The Russian President simultaneously threatened to unleash devastating Oreshnik missiles on Kyiv. During a press conference in Kazakhstan, he revealed that these intermediate-range weapons, which were recently deployed against the city of Dnipro, are virtually unstoppable by any air defense system.

Putin praises Donald Trump; concerned over his safety

Speaking to reporters in Kazakhstan, Putin referenced attacks on Trump, including one in Pennsylvania in July during the Republican's campaign rally in Butler, where he was injured when a bullet grazed his ear, causing it to bleed profusely—an act captured on camera. Another incident occurred in September at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago golf club estate in Florida, where a man was arrested for allegedly positioning himself with a rifle at one of Trump's golf courses.

Putin described the attacks as “uncivilized” and expressed shock over the harsh criticism Trump and his family faced during the election. He warned that, despite Trump’s intelligence, he was still at risk, urging him to remain cautious.

“As far as I can imagine, the newly elected president is an intelligent and already quite experienced person. I think he will find a solution,” the Russian leader said. Citing the "absolutely uncivilised methods used to battle against Trump, up to and including an assassination attempt - and more than once,” he continued, “By the way, in my opinion, he is not safe now.”

Putin speculated that the U.S. might be escalating tensions with Russia, citing the Biden administration’s recent decision to give Ukraine an advantage. He suggested this could either be a strategy to provide Trump with something to reverse if he returns to office, or a move to complicate his relationship with Russia. He reiterated that Moscow remains open to dialogue. Meanwhile, Trump has promised to end the war within 24 hours of assuming office, though how he plans to do so remains unclear.

Putin threatens Kyiv with Oreshnik missiles

According to CNN, Putin warned that Russia may launch more of its new medium-range ballistic missiles, which were used in last week's attack on Ukraine's Dnipro region. The missile, known as Oreshnik, can carry multiple warheads at once and is capable of carrying a nuclear payload.

“We will use the means at our disposal,” he said. “We do not exclude the use of Oreshnik against the (Ukrainian) military, against military industrial facilities, or against decision-making centers, including in Kyiv, bearing in mind that the Kyiv authorities today continue to attempt to strike our vital facilities.”

Putin described Russia's new Oreshnik missile as having "comparable strength to a nuclear strike" if used repeatedly on a single target, though he clarified it isn't currently equipped with nuclear warheads. This warning follows the US, UK, and France's decision to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, which Putin views as a response to Russia's military actions.