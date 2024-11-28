Donald Trump has shared a Thanksgiving message on social media, but it’s not meant for his fans. The president-elect wished a “Happy Thanksgiving” to “the Radical Left Lunatics” who tried to “destroy our Country”. Donald Trump wishes ‘happy Thanksgiving’ to ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ who tried to ‘destroy our country’ (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Taking to X, Trump wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!”

Enthusiastic holiday messages are not uncommon for Trump. In fact, they have now become a kind of tradition. For instance, on New Year’s Day 2019, he shared an all-caps greeting to his followers, including “the haters and the fake news media”.

Joe Biden’s message, on the other hand, was very different. The president wrote on X, “Happy Thanksgiving, America. May we use this moment to take time from our busy lives and focus on what matters most: Our families, our friends, our neighbors, and the fact that we’ve been blessed to live in America, the greatest country on Earth.”

Donald Trump’s 2023 Thanksgiving message

Trump has previously used his Thanksgiving messages to criticise people. In 2023, he wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, who has let Murder & Violent Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a 'Psycho,' Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a 'tiny' Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the 'Bench' & tell him what to do; & Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to HELL; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY."

He added, “Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"