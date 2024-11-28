‘I gained another friend’: Elderly Illinois man invites postal worker who saved his life to Thanksgiving dinner

A grateful Illinois man has invited a postal worker who saved his life to Thanksgiving dinner. The postal worker rushed to help an elderly man who fell and hit his head while he was out on a walk. The former strangers will now come together to celebrate Thanksgiving together. Elderly Illinois man Guy Miller invites postal worker Jaylen Lockhart, who saved his life, to Thanksgiving dinner (NBC Chicago)

Jaylen Lockhart spotted Guy Miller, 75, falling and hitting his head on the ground on Saturday, November 23, while Lockhart was working his regular postal route in Aurora, Illinois. At the time of the accident, Miller was out walking his dog, Bentley.

Lockhart immediately turned his mail truck around and rushed to help Miller. The 26-year-old applied pressure on Miller’s head wound and called 911. He flagged down neighbours to help and ran to Miller’s home to inform his wife about the incident.

‘I gained another friend’

“No matter where you are, no matter what you’re doing, you always have time to stop and help,” Lockhart told The Washington Post. “Beautiful things can happen.”

Miller sustained minor injuries from the fall, but remembers how he lost his balance and struggled to get back up. Lockhart, who has worked for USPS for about a year, eventually helped him. Miller now considers Lockhart, who was once a stranger, family.

“It’s kind of a bad thing that this is how I got to know Jaylen, but in a good sense, it’s a good thing,” Miller told Good Morning America. “Because I gained another friend.”

Lockhart and his loved ones were invited by Miller and his wife, Marcia, to join them for Thanksgiving. Lockhart has graciously accepted the invitation.

“This isn’t the end; this is just the beginning of a longtime friendship, family relationship,” Marcia Miller said. “It is just incredible.”

Lockhart was awarded the Mayor’s Award for Service. He even helped light the city’s official Christmas tree during the Aurora Winter Lights Fest. The mayor of Aurora has declared August 29, which is Lockhart’s birthday, as ‘Jaylen Lockhart Day’ in the city.

Lockhart took to Facebook to express how happy he is to know the Millers, and said that he is “deeply honored to have my act of kindness recognized in such a significant way.” He added, “I am thrilled to announce that from this day forward, we celebrate JAYLEN LOCKHART DAY in the city of Aurora on August 29th. This day will serve as a lasting tribute, cherished by my daughter and future generations.”

“From lighting the Christmas tree to addressing thousands of people, the recognition I have received is not just a personal gift; it is an opportunity to inspire unity and connection among us all. Let us continue to come together and uplift one another,” Lockhart wrote.