Russian man bleeds to death after pet cat scratches his leg, causing severe blood loss

A man with diabetes and poor blood clotting tragically bled to death after being scratched by his beloved cat, Daily Mail has reported. The incident occurred in the Kirishi district of the Leningrad region, Russia, on 22 November. Man died from severe cat scratches due to diabetes and poor blood clotting in Russia. (Pixabay)

A tragic encounter with a beloved pet

The victim, 55-year-old Dmitry Ukhin, had been searching for his cat, Styopka, who had gone missing two days earlier. After finding the feline on the streets, Dmitry brought it home. Later that evening, the cat scratched his leg severely.

Dmitry’s pre-existing health issues — diabetes and poor blood clotting, likely exacerbated by high blood pressure — made the situation critical. Unable to stop the bleeding, Dmitry realised the gravity of his condition and called a neighbour for help.

Neighbour’s account and delayed medical response

A police source told local media, “Around 11 pm, a man called emergency services to report his friend was bleeding from his leg due to a torn vein. The scratches on Dmitry's leg were so severe that he died of blood loss.”

The neighbour who provided first aid claimed the medical team took too long to arrive. Unfortunately, by the time they reached Dmitry, it was too late.

Dmitry’s wife, Natalya, was not at home during the incident but confirmed the details to local media. She described Styopka, the cat, as a kind and harmless pet who enjoyed wandering outdoors. The fate of the feline remains uncertain.

Forensic experts have yet to confirm the official cause of death, but the combination of Dmitry’s health issues and the delayed medical response proved fatal.

A reminder of pet safety risks

The story brings attention to the potential risks of pet-related injuries for individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. Similar incidents have occurred before. Recently, a 22-year-old man in Faridabad, India, narrowly survived after his pet pitbull bit off most of his left ear. He underwent an 11-hour surgery to reattach the severed tissue.