World's fattest cat Crumbs, who weighed 17 kg, dies weeks after being put on weight-loss diet

Crumbs, the fattest cat in the world, has sadly died just week after joining a fat camp, reports said. The Russian cat's story went viral on social media when it was put on a weight-loss diet after being rescued from a Russian hospital's basement. Kroshik the cat weighed a staggering 17 kilograms and was too fat to move.(Instagram/@matroskin_prm)

It is said that the feline grew to be a massive 17 kgs after it was fed only scraps, soup, whiskey and biscuits. Named Kroshik in Russian, Crumbs made big progress since being put on a weight loss regimen and lost 7 pounds.

However, it developed sudden health problems and died on Saturday. Veterinarians said it had cancerous tumours growing on internal organs which were not detected because the cat's layers of flab were so deep.

The owner of the cat shelter that treated Crumbs said that the tumours likely caused a multiple organ failure in the feline. "Cats always hold on to the last, they do not show this disease. Kroshik had no shortness of breath, no digestive problems," she told NewsX.

‘Showed no signs of being sick’

"We could not do ultrasound, but we constantly monitored his health, because we understood that excess weight does not just happen," she said, adding that in the weeks before its death, the cat showed no signs of being sick.

"It hurts that we didn't know about it before, couldn't help. This is a great loss for us, because Kroshik was a symbol of hope for everyone, and we really wanted to publish only good news. It's really painful to talk about it," she said.

The cat went viral on social media after pictures of its large body shocked pet lovers all over the world. The cat was so heavy that it was unable to walk.

Crumbs' weight loss journey

To lose weight, Crumbs followed a strict diet and exercise regimen that included walking on an underwater treadmill to help him move. However, the cat's caretakers said that even though they put in their best efforts and Crumbs tried its best "sometimes miracles do not happen."

"Sometimes even the strongest cats cannot cope. Sometimes even the best doctors, rehabilitation centers and support from people around the world are not able to help. Thank you for being and staying with Kroshik until his very last breath. Thank you for being the reason why Kroshik believed in good people," they said in statement.