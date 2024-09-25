Fearless pitbull saves kids by killing deadly king cobra in UP's Jhansi. Video goes viral

In a remarkable act of bravery, a pitbull named Jenny saved the lives of several children by attacking and killing a highly venomous King Cobra in Jhansi’s Shiv Ganesh Colony yesterday. The snake had slithered into the garden of a house where the children of the domestic help were playing. The quick-thinking dog sprang into action, preventing what could have been a deadly incident. A pitbull named Jenny saved children from a King Cobra in Jhansi by attacking and killing it.(X/@vishal_rajput01)

(Also read: Dog bravely confronts snake to protect its human and a kitten. Watch)

A deadly encounter

As reported by NDTV, the children began screaming when they spotted the cobra. Jenny, who was tied at the other end of the garden, immediately reacted to the danger. Breaking free from her leash, she charged at the cobra and engaged in a fierce fight. In a video circulating online, the pitbull can be seen violently shaking its head with the snake clenched between her jaws. After about five minutes of continuous struggle, the cobra succumbed to its injuries.

Jenny’s owner, Punjab Singh, revealed that this was not the first time the courageous dog had confronted a snake. "So far, Jenny has killed around eight to ten snakes," Singh said, adding that their house’s proximity to fields meant snake encounters were common, especially during the rainy season.

Singh wasn’t home during the incident but expressed immense relief and gratitude for Jenny’s protective instincts. "If the snake had entered the house, anything could have happened. I wasn't home, but my son and the children were. Jenny saved their lives."

Watch the entire clip here:

The owner went on to emphasise the importance of valuing animals, especially those often misunderstood like pitbulls. "People often say negative things about pitbulls, but mine has never harmed anyone. Jenny’s actions show that these animals can be life-savers. She fought the snake for five minutes, and if she hadn’t killed it, we could have faced a tragedy." Singh also shared that this wasn’t the first time animals had saved his family, recounting how a bull had once saved his brother's life. In addition to Jenny, the family owns a mongoose, which helps keep their home free of mice.

(Also read: Dog's constant barking saves owner from black mamba snake, netizens are stunned)

Pitbulls, often criticised for their aggressive reputation, can be incredibly loyal and protective when raised in loving environments.