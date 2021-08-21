Dog bravely confronts snake to protect its human and a kitten. Watch

The videos showing pets being brave to protect their humans are wonderful to watch. If you’re a regular user of the Internet, you may have heard about the stories of pets protecting their humans from other animals. This video featuring a dog protecting its human and a feline sibling from a snake is a wonderful addition to that category. This is a video that you may end up watching on loop.

The video shows a dog named Barrett. The video opens to show the cat looking at the snake. Within moments, Barrett enters the scene and confronts the snake. Initially, it tries to bark at the reptile to scare it away. However, the barking fails to work. So eventually, the dog picks up the snake in its mouth and throws the reptile away. The clip ends with two more pet dogs joining paws with Barrett to scare away the snake. The human is not visible in the clip but one can hear their reactions to the situation.

The incident took place in Colorado’s Bayfield in USA.

