Happy Thanksgiving 2024: Top 30 wishes, images, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

Thanksgiving 2024: The fourth Thursday of November is celebrated as Thanksgiving Day annually. This year, it falls on November 28. Thanksgiving is marked as a national holiday in the United States. It is that time of the year when family and friends get together to celebrate with festive décor, gorge on delicious feasts, enjoy endless shenanigans, and watch movie reruns. Happy Thanksgiving 2024: Make your loved ones Thanksgiving memorable with these wishes, images, and greetings. (Canva)

If you and your loved ones celebrate Thanksgiving this year, here are some best wishes, images, and greetings to make the day extra special.

Happy Thanksgiving 2024: Wishes, images and greetings

Today, I count my blessings and celebrate the gift of family, friends, and all the little joys in life. Happy Thanksgiving.

May the pie be sweet, but the moments with each of you be even sweeter. Grateful for every one of you. Happy Turkey Day!

Happy Thanksgiving 2024: Thanksgiving is the time to reunite with family and friends.

All my best greetings of the day to all my dear ones. Happy Thanksgiving.

On this Thanksgiving Day, I feel thankful for the person you are and everything you do for me.

I can't wait to sit down for a delicious meal with my friends and family! Happy Thanksgiving.

I am thankful for many things in this life. But you, my dear, are the best one among them. Happy Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving to all the special people who make this life worth living and every day memorable.

Grateful to have all you turkeys back home - now, let's gather 'round and enjoy a wonderful roosting together. Happy Thanksgiving!

I love Thanksgiving because it brings loved ones together. I feel happy to be able to spend the day with you. Happy Thanksgiving.

Happy Turkey Day to all my beloved turkeys. Let's celebrate Thanksgiving with a bang.

Happy Thanksgiving 2024: Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of November. (Canva)

Happy Thanksgiving 2024: Messages and SMS

Wishing you all a Thanksgiving full of love, joy, lots of pumpkin pie, and a delicious turkey roast.

Extending good health, good times, and a good life. Happy Turkey Day to you and your family!

To my found family, my beloved friends, you are the joy of my life and I am grateful for you today. Happy Thanksgiving.

On this Thanksgiving, let us gather and express gratitude towards the positive aspects of life. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones.

Thankful for the good times, the lessons, and the people who make life worthwhile. Happy Thanksgiving.

No one in this world can replace you, my dear. You are the light and happiness in my life. Happy Thanksgiving to you.

Happy Thanksgiving 2024: While some people visit families during the Thanksgiving holidays, others gather with their friends. (Canva)

Every day is a gift with you, but today, I’m especially thankful for having you in my life. Happy Thanksgiving.

I'm grateful for good health, my lungs for keeping me breathing, my heart for tirelessly beating, and my body - the vessel that allows me to get through life. Happy Thanksgiving.

Let us all enjoy the delicious turkey, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, and other delicacies on this beautiful day.

Gratitude turns what we have into enough. Happy Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving 2024: Facebook and WhatsApp status

Wishing everyone a day filled with love, laughter, and good food. Happy Thanksgiving.

I am grateful for the simple moments, big blessings, and all the love that surrounds me this Thanksgiving.

I am grateful for the people in my life and the love I share with them. Happy Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on all the good things in life.

Happy Thanksgiving 2024: This year, Thanksgiving falls on November 28. (Canva)

I am so thankful for the people who make life special. I am blessed to have you all.

May your Thanksgiving be filled with love, laughter, and lots of delicious food!

I thank my luck for being blessed with such a great family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

Gratitude is the best attitude. Here's to being thankful for today, tomorrow, and always.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. May we be blessed, joyful, and filled with gratitude.

Feeling grateful for today and every moment that makes life beautiful. Happy Thanksgiving.