Thanksgiving 2024: 5 budget-friendly tips to save on festive dinner without sacrificing flavour

Thanksgiving 2024: Thanksgiving is almost here and preparations for the hearty meals to be shared with loved ones has already begun. Celebrated after the Halloween season and a few weeks before Christmas, Thanksgiving is one of the most-awaited time of the year. The festival is marked by homecoming, celebrations with friends and family and a lovely time spent over delicious food. Also read | Thanksgiving 2024: When is Thanksgiving? Know date, history, significance, how is it celebrated and more Thanksgiving is marked by homecoming, celebrations with friends and family, and a lovely time spend over delicious food. (Pexels)

However, hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at your home can also dig a hole in your pocket, unless you want to go for the budget-friendly dinner ideas. That way you get to bask in the warmth of togetherness of Thanksgiving and also save a few bucks.

1. Add seasonal ingredients:

Instead of going overboard and spending on ingredients that are rare and expensive, we can focus on seasonal ingredients that are easily available in the market. Seasonal ingredients will also be easier to freshly procure, and cheaper than the other ones. Also read | What makes Thanksgiving special and how can you celebrate it?

2. Recipes that do not have a lot of ingredients:

We can focus on recipes that can be easily made with lesser ingredients. That also helps in making the food faster, so that we get ample time at hand to spend the rest of the evening with our loved ones.

Thanksgiving is all about togetherness.(Pexels)

3. Arrange a potluck:

Instead of taking it all on our shoulders to make an entire Thanksgiving meal, we can arrange a potluck where everyone gets to bring one dish. That way, we get to have a variety of dishes, without digging a hole in the pocket.

Have a budget-friendly Thanksgiving dinner this year.(Pexels)

4. Leftovers to new dishes:

Instead of throwing away the leftovers of the Thanksgiving dinner, we can reuse them and turn them into new dishes that can be used the next morning as a breakfast meal. Also read | Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: What to know and how to watch festive event from home

5. DIY decor:

Thanksgiving also involves decorating the home with the theme of the festival. However, instead of going overboard and spending a lot of money on buying decor items from the market, we can make DIY decor. Branches, dried flowers and pine cones can add a sophisticated touch to our home, and also add as a stunning backdrop for the happy family pictures.