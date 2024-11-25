Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: What to know and how to watch festive event from home

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Americans are gearing up for the iconic Macy's parade. Since its inception in 1924, the festive event has drawn millions of spectators to the streets of New York City. Last year, a whopping three million viewers tuned in to watch the live broadcast from the comfort of their homes. Here's all you need to know about the 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Here's how to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from home

When and where is the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The annual festive event is slated for Thursday, November 28. Similar to last year, the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade will step off from West 77th Street and Central Park West and make its way to Macy's Herald Square via Sixth Avenue. It will begin with the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, with Alison Brie holding the scissors this year.

How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from home?

Viewers can enjoy the time-honoured tradition from the comfort of their homes by tuning into NBC and Peacock's live broadcast, set to begin from 8:30 am to noon (local time) on Thanksgiving. The three-and-a-half-hour event will be hosted by Today's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker. An encore presentation of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will also be aired at 2 pm ET/PT. Additionally, the Spanish coverage of the event will be broadcast on Telemundo.

Who will be performing at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Every year, American audiences are treated to a wide array of entertainment during the parade. The lineup for the 2024 parade includes Idina Menzel, T-Pain, Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Billy Porter, Ariana Madix, Bishop Briggs, Charli D'Amelio, Chloe Bailey, Coco Jones, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & the Roots, and Kylie Cantrall.