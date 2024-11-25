Meghan Markle issues statement after hosting Thanksgiving event without Prince Harry amid professional separation

Meghan Markle, 43, released a statement, hinting at more solo events in the future after hosting a Thanksgiving event without Prince Harry. In recent months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have pivoted to solo appearances amid reports of their work relationship being in a “very bad state.” American actress Meghan Markle smiles during the 'Responsible Digital Future' forum in Bogota on August 15, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, arrived in Colombia at the invitation of Marquez, with whom they will attend various meetings with women and young people to reject discrimination and cyberbullying. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan Markle issues statement after hosting Thanksgiving event without Prince Harry

Taking a different approach to her professional life, the Suits alum held a festive dinner on October 26 for the Southern California Welcome Project through her and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation.

Nearly a month later, the non-profit organisation released a statement regarding the Thanksgiving event hosted at Our Place, founded by Shiza Shahid, where “the participants were gifted with new cookware for the upcoming holiday season.”

“In celebration of Thanksgiving, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and The Archewell Foundation hosted a heartfelt dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project,” the statement reads.

“This initiative, led by the partner organization Mina’s List, has spent the past year building community through storytelling and creating a safe space for women who have resettled in the U.S. from Afghanistan,” it adds.

The statement further notes that the dinner “included a shared meal that encouraged open conversation centred on gratitude and resilience.”

It goes on to highlight Meghan's “deep appreciation to the attendees for sharing their personal stories and cultural experiences, underscoring her excitement for future gatherings that continue to strengthen these connections.”

“The Archewell Foundation remains committed to uplifting women and fostering community through shared experiences, reinforcing the importance of unity and support during challenging times,” the statement concludes.