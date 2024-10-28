Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's professional relationship in ‘very bad state’: Royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional relationship is not looking good, according to a royal expert. The pair, who have not made a joint appearance in over a month now, are reportedly trying to “navigate their next steps” amid the prince's apparent legal woes surrounding his US visa, Angela Levin told GB News. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Escuela de Tambores de Cabildo, on the beach of La Boquilla, Cartagena, Colombia August 17, 2024. Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES(via REUTERS)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's professional relationship is in ‘very bad state’

The royal biographer claimed that Prince Harry has some “trouble with his visa.” “They're allowed to look again at what the problem is, and he might still not be able to stay there. Maybe that's why they're buying somewhere else,” Levin added.

She went on to say, “They say they're going to work separately, then they say they're buying a house in Portugal - you don't do that if you don't want to separate for most of the time, so I wonder if it's in a very bad state. But I'm sure they're trying to work out something.”

Levin further claimed that Prince Harry “doesn't know where he is at the moment” after the couple reportedly missed Prince Archie's first day at school due to their Colombia trip. “He wasn't home for Archie to go to spend his first day at school, he didn't see him go off, which I think is a shame,” she said.

In addition to the claims that the couple is struggling professionally, Levin also shared that Tina Brown's scathing assessment of Meghan has left the duchess “inconsolable.” Brown, who is Princess Diana's former biographer, said that the Suits alumna is “flawless about getting it all wrong.”

“Tina Brown described Meghan in a very negative way, a way that no one has dared to before,” Levin said, adding, “Apparently, Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she’s dropped her.”