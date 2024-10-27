A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional relationship is in a "very bad state" as they try to "navigate their next steps.” The two have been going through a professional separation, with the Duke of Sussex going on various solo engagements. The expert also said that Meghan is in “tears” over recent criticism she faced. Meghan Markle ‘inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop’ after being ‘dropped’ by this famous person (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently criticised by royal author Tina Brown, who accused Meghan of “having the worst judgment" in the world and being "flawless about getting it all wrong.” Brown told The Ankler Podcast that Harry "blindly" followed Meghan to California to start their new life away from the monarchy, and in return, Meghan portrayed him as a "child" and a "lamb to slaughter.”

‘Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop’

Royal biographer Angela Levin reacted to Brown’s comments, claiming that Meghan would not have been happy about the comments as she "thinks she is incredibly important in the world.”

"Tina Brown described Meghan in a very negative way, a way that no one has dared to before,” Levin told Nana Akua on GB News. "Apparently Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she's dropped her. She claimed Meghan has the worst judgement in the world and that her media strategy is total rubbish.”

She added, "Can you imagine hearing that about yourself? Especially when you think you're incredibly important and everything you do is global."

Levin then addressed the professional separation of Harry and Meghan, claiming their professional relationship is in a "very bad state.” She claimed that Harry is still "facing trouble with his US visa.”

Levin said, "He's got trouble with his visa. They're allowed to look again at what the problem is, and he might still not be able to stay there. Maybe that's why they're buying somewhere else. They say they're going to work separately, then they say they're buying a house in Portugal - you don't do that if you don't want to separate for most of the time, so I wonder if it's in a very bad state. But I'm sure they're trying to work out something."

Levin also claimed that Harry "doesn't know where he is at the moment" in his decision making. Her comments came after the Sussexes reportedly missed their son Prince Archie's first day at school due to their Colombia tour.

"He wasn't home for Archie to go to spend his first day at school, he didn't see him go off, which I think is a shame,” Levin said. "You know, age five, first time you go to school. Catherine and William both were there for their children. I think he doesn't know where he is at the moment. It's very, very difficult."

A royal source told Australian media that Harry "had Archie on his mind the whole time" they were in Colombia.