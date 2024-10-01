Prince Harry once revealed how palace statements regarding bullying allegations started creating a distance between him and Prince William, and recalled a moment when his wife, Meghan Markle, was left in “floods of tears.” While the two brothers bonded with each other, what with their parents’ separation and their mother’s tragic death, they now find themselves estranged. When Meghan Markle ‘burst into floods of tears’ after royal family's unexpected statement (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

In the Sussexes’ bombshell Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, the couple opened up about various moments of discord. In one episode, Harry said, “I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between me and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side."

‘She burst into floods of tears’

"And I get, part of that I get. I understand right? That's his inheritance, so to some extent it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution. That day, a story came out that part of the reason why Meghan and I were leaving was because William had bullied us out. And once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother's name squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family,” he continued.

Harry added, “I couldn't believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. And I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Despite the rift, however, the royal family publicly wished Harry on his 40th birthday this year, after years. The family’s official account shared a photo of Harry, with the caption, "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!” Kate Middleton and William’s account shared the post too, writing, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”