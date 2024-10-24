In the latest snub, King Charles and Prince William were left out of the foreword for the new paperback UK release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. The original copy of the memoir was published in 2023, and featured a dedication to his wife Meghan Markle, their children, and his late mother. Prince Harry snubs William and King Charles with this shocking new move (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

Harry, however, chose to leave out William and Charles in the paperback edition of the book. The page read, "For Meg and Archie and Lili…and of course, my mother".

‘I don't think they would ever forgive me’

The contents and cover of Spare, however, remain unchanged and are the same as the original hardcover edition. The book, after its release, sold more than six million copies worldwide. The autobiography even holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling nonfiction book.

Harry had explained that the title described him as the "spare to the heir". He wrote in the book, "There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me. Now you could argue that some of the stuff I've put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway."

The memoir was published in paperback on October 22 in the US. In the UK, it will be published in paperback on October 24, which is the same day Harry's cousin Zara's husband Mike Tindall's new book – The Good, The Bad & The Rugby—Unleashed – will be published.

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Harry’s relationship with Queen Camilla is in pieces and a reconciliation between the two looks unlikely. Spare is believed to have played a big role in creating a major rift between them. In the book, Harry compared Camilla to a "wicked stepmother” and took several other swipes at her.