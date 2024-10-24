Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prince Harry snubs William and King Charles with this shocking new move

BySumanti Sen
Oct 24, 2024 11:42 AM IST

King Charles and Prince William were snubbed by Prince Harry in his latest shocking decision.

In the latest snub, King Charles and Prince William were left out of the foreword for the new paperback UK release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. The original copy of the memoir was published in 2023, and featured a dedication to his wife Meghan Markle, their children, and his late mother.

Prince Harry snubs William and King Charles with this shocking new move (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)
Prince Harry snubs William and King Charles with this shocking new move (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

Harry, however, chose to leave out William and Charles in the paperback edition of the book. The page read, "For Meg and Archie and Lili…and of course, my mother".

‘I don't think they would ever forgive me’

The contents and cover of Spare, however, remain unchanged and are the same as the original hardcover edition. The book, after its release, sold more than six million copies worldwide. The autobiography even holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling nonfiction book.

Harry had explained that the title described him as the "spare to the heir". He wrote in the book, "There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me. Now you could argue that some of the stuff I've put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway."

The memoir was published in paperback on October 22 in the US. In the UK, it will be published in paperback on October 24, which is the same day Harry's cousin Zara's husband Mike Tindall's new book – The Good, The Bad & The Rugby—Unleashed – will be published.

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Harry’s relationship with Queen Camilla is in pieces and a reconciliation between the two looks unlikely. Spare is believed to have played a big role in creating a major rift between them. In the book, Harry compared Camilla to a "wicked stepmother” and took several other swipes at her.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //