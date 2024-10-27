Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘toxic’ reason for not being seen together: ‘She is drained out…’

The Sussexes are maintaining professional distance, and it's not hidden from anyone. Prince Harry and Meghan, the royal duo now residing in California, have not been spotted together for over a month, sparking rumors about potential trouble in paradise. FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

However, PR expert Ed Coram James suggests that their separate public appearances aren't indicative of any personal issues. Instead, he believes it's a strategic move to distance their individual brands from what has become a “toxic” image since their infamous interview with Oprah.

Prince Harry and Meghan are focusing on rebranding

The Sussexes certainly had their share of attention when they moved out of London, especially after their Oprah Winfrey interview and the documentary that followed, where they took aim at the royal family and the UK media, along with Harry’s memoir. However, a PR expert speaking to GB News suggests that this is part of a larger strategy to shift perceptions of their brand, which some see as "toxic." Lately, they’ve both been focusing on solo projects.

James pointed out that since they got married, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have built a special image all about their togetherness. He mentioned that they've always been treated as one big team, whether they go by "Harry and Meghan" or "the Sussexes," and that their identities have become deeply intertwined over the years.

“Since the famous Oprah interview, in which they took a simmering disagreement between themselves and the rest of the Royal Family and essentially declared all-out-war, that brand has been steadily becoming more toxic,” James declared noting how the brand image shifted over the years.

“And thus commercially untenable to the point where not that many major brands are going to be rushing to write them a large cheque based on their brand value.” The claims follow Harry and Meghan’s scrapped projects including a failed Spotify deal for the Dutchess podcast and fading hype about the new lifestyle brand as well as their upcoming Netflix documentaries.

The expert believes that the Sussexes' joint brand has become toxic in the eyes of the public, but if they operate separately, they have the potential to establish unique, more marketable identities.

Meghan Markle feeling the ‘strain’ as marriage speculation grows

The expert further noted how the ongoing marriage speculation, particularly the split and divorce rumors, has taken a toll on Meghan, as she is feeling the "strain" and is completely drained.

“They haven't done themselves any favours by doing so many separate events but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts."

Harry has been busy promoting new initiatives in honour of his late mother, Princess Diana. Meanwhile, Meghan is focusing on her lifestyle brand, which is set to launch after facing some trademark issues. Reports suggest she also has a personal memoir in the works, potentially even more explosive than Harry's Spare. Additionally, the Sussexes are developing separate projects for Netflix, following the success of their debut show on the platform, which broke several records.