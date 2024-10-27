Kate Beckinsale posts disturbing photos of bruises and injury on body: What happened to her?

What’s wrong with Kate Beckinsale? Fans were left concerned after the British actress shared unsettling photos of injuries on her body from the set of her upcoming film, Canary Black. In a series of Instagram posts, Beckinsale revealed various bruises, scrapes, and busted fingers. As fans expressed their worries, the actress remained lighthearted, offering humorous responses about her injuries. Earlier this year, Beckinsale also addressed her dramatic weight loss after facing harsh criticism online. Kate Beckinsale shares photos from the set of Canary Black(Instagram)

Kate Beckinsale shares photos of injury marks

Taking to her Instagram, the Underworld star shared a series of photos displaying her injuries, along with a playful yet bold remark, “Kicking impeccably chic ass 🩷.” She cheekily added, “And a couple of close-ups doesn’t half hurt lol.” The 51-year-old actress also shared a snapshot on her Instagram Stories that looked like she was wearing a back brace. “Why are you all bruised up?” A fan asked and she responded, "Shopping for tampons and talking about boys.”

Clearly, Beckinsale wants her followers to know that she’s been diving headfirst into her stunts for her upcoming film, Canary Black.

Despite the lighthearted nature of the post, fans didn’t waste any time expressing their concern in the comments. One follower asked, “Oh my god, are you okay? What’s wrong?” Another commented, “You must have been in some real pain; I hope you feel better now.” “Damn, you’re covered in bruises! I hope nothing’s broken—is this a spoiler for a new movie?” someone else asked Beckinsale, while another commenter wrote, “OMG… Those bruises… those x-rays!”

Kate Beckinsale fires back on criticism

This post comes after the Serendipity actress, 51, responded to a report suggesting that most of the stunts in her new action-thriller were performed by stunt doubles. Sharing a snapshot of the Guardian’s film review, she wanted to show everyone that she did her own stunts and wasn't just standing around.

The reviewer noted, “Stunt doubles probably did the heavy lifting in the blurrily edited hand-to-hand combat scenes and sequences where [her character] flies through the air holding on to a massive drone. But you can see it’s clearly Beckinsale running around in the medium shots and close-ups.” The review went on to say, “Apart from the odd makeup-made bruise or scratch, Beckinsale looks unrealistically chic throughout.”

“As Kate’s Stunt Double on this job I can attest she did a huge bit more [than] medium and close-up shots on that one!I🙄," Beckinsale’s stunt double, Laura Vörtler, backed her up in an Instagram comment..