Prince Harry and Meghan's new home in Portugal has not excited locals: ‘The rich from the resorts…’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nestling in Europe has not exactly impressed the locals. Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not leaving their California lifestyle behind, they have taken a step closer to Prince Harry’s homeland by reportedly purchasing a new property in Melides, Portugal. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased a property in Melides, Portugal, but locals are indifferent to their presence. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Daily Mail reported that the couple reportedly fell in love with the area during a romantic five-night getaway last fall, leading them to acquire a home that they intend to use as a private vacation spot and a base when travelling to Europe.

While the idea of having a royal couple as neighbours might sound exciting, residents of Melides seem unfazed by the news of their arrival. The region, ‘Hamptons of Europe,’ has become a popular destination for A-listers seeking vacation homes.

Celebrities like George Clooney and even Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, already own properties in the ‘Hamptons of Europe’. “Harry and Meghan are going to be neighbours to the couple,” Charles Rae, a former royal correspondent for The Sun, told GB News.

The Sussexes' new neighbours have ‘seen richer and more famous’

A local real estate agent told Daily Mail, “In recent years we have seen A-listers from the States buying homes or plots which are essentially closed environments. It’s very high-end and homes range from four to 20 million euros.”

“There have been rumours in recent months that Harry and Meghan are among the latest buyers. But it's unclear if they have bought a home that is already built or if it is yet to be built.”

Another local agent told the Mail, “We have much richer and much more famous people buying here for sure. I think they will have zero impact, to be honest.”

“If someone like Jeff Bezos bought here then, yes, there could be some impact – but not Harry and Meghan.”

The owner of a local seafood restaurant commented on the Royals moving there, saying, “The rich from the resorts don't eat with the poor.”

Notably, Sussexes' neighbours back in Montecito, California lamented the couple as “rude” and “unwanted” by some while other said they were living a “hermit-like”.