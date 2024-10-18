Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eyes ‘Golden Visa’ amid separation rumour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to obtain a “Golden Visa” after purchasing property in Portugal. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the United Nations headquarters on July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

The Sussexes recently visited the southern European country for a romantic three-night getaway following their trip to the Invictus Games in Germany and are rumoured to have invested in real estate there, per Daily Mail. The couple's primary residence remains their £19.5 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Notably, Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, also own property in the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

Does Princess Eugenie help the Sussexes purchase the Portugal property?

Brooksbank is in marketing and sales for the CostaTerra development, and there is speculation that Harry and Meghan may have sought his assistance when making their purchase.

Charles Rae, a former royal correspondent for The Sun, told GB News, “Surprise, surprise that they're using their relatives who've got it. Jack and Eugenie have got a house there, and he represents the company in whose house he has bought.”

“So it's only natural to think that Harry and Meghan are going to be neighbours to the couple.”

When asked whether Harry and Meghan may have benefited from a discount, Rae added, “I'm sure they got a good deal, far better than you or I would ever get.”

Benefits of purchasing property in Portugal could extend…

Rae pointed out that owning property in the country would enable Harry and Meghan to obtain the coveted “Golden Visa.” This visa would grant them access to the “European Union’s Schengen area”, allowing them to “travel quite easily” across the continent.

“It’s more important for Meghan to do that because Harry can do that in any case, as he's still technically a British subject,” Rae explained. “I don't think that's why they're doing it, to be perfectly honest.”

When addressing Meghan's possible return to the UK, Rae said, “I'm still of the view that Meghan's never going to set foot in this country ever again. And honestly, I say hoorah, fantastic.”

“Harry keeps coming back because he's got various charities to sort out and legal matters to sort out as well. So there's nothing preventing him coming back, whether or not he's got a place in Portugal.”