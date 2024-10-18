Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again ready to snub the Spencers for this year's…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again choosing to spend the holiday season apart from their royal relatives, leaving Harry in a very challenging position. For the fifth consecutive year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not join the Royal Family for Christmas.(AP)

The Duke's relationship with the Royal Family has yet to be fully repaired, and as a result, the couple and their children, Archie and Lilibet, will not be attending the traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham for the fifth year in a row.

Although, in recent years, Prince Harry has made several solo visits back to the UK, Meghan has shown little inclination to return to England.

This year, King Charles III has opted for a quieter holiday celebration

Following his cancer diagnosis, King Charles III is prioritizing a more intimate occasion with Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton without the added stress of potential family tensions.

On the other hand, Harry's maternal relatives, the Spencer family, are eager for him to reconnect with his British roots. They believe it is important for his children, Archie and Lilibet, to experience their heritage and the traditions that come with it. Even to bridge the widening gap between Harry and the Royal Family, Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, extended an invitation to Harry, Meghan, and their children to spend Christmas with the Spencers at Althorp.

An insider reportedly told Express, “Charles [Spencer] has invited Harry, Meghan, and the children to Althorp this Christmas. It’s far too early to say whether they will take him up on it, but the offer is there if they want it.”

“There hasn't been an invitation extended to Sandringham just yet, but that doesn't mean there won't be one forthcoming. It would be highly unlikely if there were an invitation extended [to Sandringham], and I don't think the Sussexes would take them up on it anyway.”

“Harry and Meghan are not going to spend Christmas with the Spencers or the Royal Family this year. It's just not an option with the children at the moment due to what's been going on with their security,” another source explained.