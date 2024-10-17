Prince Harry is ‘going back to basics’ amid separation rumour with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is returning “back to basics” that has worked well for him in the past, according to PR specialist Mark Borkowski. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aim to reshape their public image, allowing them to navigate their personal brands more effectively as they face the challenges of their royal departure.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Recently, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made separate public appearances, leading to speculation that the couple may “pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests”.

Borkowski suggests that the couple is pursuing solo ventures because their combined “star power wasn't as successful as they hoped.” He told GB News, “There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. They had to change the narrative.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly buy a new European home after King asked them to…

However, another source told HELLO! Magazine, “Together, they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact.”

Prince Harry and Meghan pursue separate paths for the sake of their brand

This new direction seems to be a response to the challenges they’ve faced in gaining traction as a united public figure. Their individual paths began to visibly diverge last month when Prince Harry travelled for his various charitable initiatives while Meghan Markle stayed back in California.

Prince Harry recently attended a WellChild event, an organization he has supported for many years, reinforcing his long-standing commitment to charitable causes. Shortly after, he travelled to Africa for Sentebale, a charity he co-founded, and mentioned that Meghan was at home in Montecito, “holding the fort.”

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex took the spotlight during a charity gala for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Meghan has also been working on her own projects, including completing a new Netflix show, although the release date has yet to be announced.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle ‘ditches’ her engagement ring while Prince Harry is on ‘different path’ of service

Doug Eldridge, a celebrity branding and marketing expert and founder of Achilles PR, likened Sussexes' move to a successful poker strategy, saying, “This is akin to splitting aces at the poker table: together you'd think they're unbeatable — and normally they would be — but oftentimes it's better to play two separate hands with an ace as an anchor.”

“Right now, when you see Harry and Meghan together, it conjures an immediate association to the drama, none of which is positive: leaving the Royal Family, the tell-all book, the sit-downs, the negativity,” he told GB News.