Meghan Markle ‘ditches’ her engagement ring while Prince Harry is on ‘different path’ of service

Meghan Markle has once again caused a stir with her latest public appearance. This time, it's not her fashion choices or her charitable endeavours that have caught the eye, but the absence of the famous bling on her finger. For days now, the couple has been making a series of solo engagements recently, suggesting a potential shift in their approach to their public and private lives, with a royal commentator suggesting that the Duke hasn't completely lost his appeal with the UK public. FILE PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

Meghan Markle spotted without ‘engagement ring’

The Duchess of Sussex marked International Day of the Girl with a trip to Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, where she spent time engaging in activities with young girls, including drawing and crafts. The Duchess was seen dressed elegantly in white trousers and a Ralph Lauren shirt, according to the Mirror, however, one notable accessory was missing—her engagement ring. Despite this, the Suits alum was seen wearing her wedding band.

Harry proposed to Meghan in 2017 at Kensington Palace with a stunning engagement ring featuring two diamonds from his mother, Princess Diana's collection, and one from Botswana, set on a simple gold band. While some speculate that Meghan's decision to forgo the ring hints at a potential rift between the couple, others see it as a style choice.

This isn't the first occasion the Duchess has been spotted without her engagement ring. During the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf in 2023, she was again seen without it. At that time, a source told Page Six that the ring was "being fixed," explaining its absence from her finger. However, it reappeared on her hand earlier this year.

Prince Harry is on a different path’

The apparent shift in style follows a series of solo appearances by both Meghan and Harry. Harry has been traveling worldwide, visiting New York, London, and Southern Africa to promote new philanthropic initiatives. Meanwhile, Meghan attended a glamorous charity gala for Children's Hospital LA, where she was wearing her ring. The Duchess is also focusing more these days on her lifestyle brand.

On the other hand, speaking to The Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond mentioned that Prince Harry hasn't completely alienated the British public and still possesses a certain charm that could help him regain favour as reports surface he is willing to move forward with royal duties. “I don't think Harry has burned all his bridges with the British public. There's something about Harry that remains quite charming and engaging,” the expert said.

However, she emphasizes that Harry likely has no desire to return to royal life, opting instead to carve out a new path of service while Meghan focuses on commercial endeavors. “ I do not think Harry wants to return to his previous life in any shape or form. He is forging a different way of 'service' as he puts it... and that's the path I think he will continue on while Meghan pursues more commercial activities."