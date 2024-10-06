Meghan Markle put forward massive demand to compete with Kate Middleton's royal status: ‘Kensington Palace sounds…’

Meghan Markle, who moved into the Royal family after exchanging vows with Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in St George's Chapel, allegedly demanded to move into large apartments at Windsor Castle in order to “share space with the Queen.” Meghan Markle's “fixation” on obtaining suites within the massive castle stemmed from her rivalry with Prince William's spouse Kate Middleton, according to a royal expert.

The duo shifted to Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace before their nuptials. The Duke dubbed the charming hamlet as his “starter home,” but the couple didn't find the two-bedroom house with its small yard to be substantial enough.

In their Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan talked about their cottage lifestyle. The former actress revealed that she had assumed they would live in “something more regal” following their engagement.

‘Nottingham Cottage was so small’, says Meghan

"As far as people were concerned, we were living in a palace. And we were, in a cottage…,” Harry stated in one episode. “Kensington Palace sounds very regal, of course it does. It says 'palace' in the name! But Nottingham Cottage was so small,” the Duchess added.

Meghan has now been charged with making “demands” to obtain better housing after her initial move to the UK to reside with Harry. Kinsey Schofield, a royal expert told GB News, the 43-year-old asked if they may live in Windsor Castle after their wedding.

“Meghan Markle, after she married Prince Harry, approached the family and asked if they could have suites within Windsor Castle,” Schofield claimed. The Royal analyst stressed that she wanted to share the same space with the Queen, but she was “denied that space for multiple reasons.”

According to reports, Meghan was informed why she would not be permitted to reside in Windsor Castle and was cautioned that their privacy would be violated due to the annual public tours of the castle.

Meghan intended to reside in massive castle like Kate

Kinsey stated that Meghan's “fixation” on obtaining suites within the massive castle stemmed from her rivalry with Prince William's spouse Kate Middleton, who reside in a posh flat in Kensington Palace with their kids. The Duchess simply wanted “something of similar value.”

The Queen presented William and Kate apartment 1A as a wedding gift in 2011. The enormous living space was laid out over four storeys and had over 20 rooms, including three kitchens and nine rooms for staff, which included nannies for the couple's three children. Before they moved in, the apartment got a comprehensive refurbishment. It also has a private gym, an elevator, and two nurseries for their children.